It all started with a question: What did people who had nowhere to go do on Thanksgiving?
Thirty-two years later, Holiday Helpers is still providing the answer. And on Thanksgiving Day, thousands with no place else to go will gather at the Raising Cane’s River Center to break bread at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Holiday Helpers Thanksgiving Together.
And, if you had to put a face on this citywide celebration, it would be the perennially smiling mug of City Constable Reginald Brown.
Last year, Brown and his fellow founders officially turned over the running of Thanksgiving Together to St. Vincent de Paul, an organization Brown knows intimately, having worked closely with the charity for some 30 years.
“Michael (Acaldo, executive director) said I don’t have to do anything but direct what’s going on,” he said, laughing. “I’ve attained grandfather status, but I’ll still go visit every table.”
Brown, who has recently written his autobiography with the help of Ola Joseph, is giving all profits from his book, “My Bicycle Journey,” to St. Vincent de Paul.
“They catch it all — homeless, victims of domestic violence, mental illness, substance abuse,” Brown said. “They serve everybody regardless of race, economic standing, sexual orientation, whatever.”
Recently, Brown sat down to talk about how Holiday Helpers began.
He and a group of friends were having lunch at the restaurant in the old Inn on the Lake in 1987 when someone wondered aloud what people without family, without friends, some with no home, did on Thanksgiving.
With the holiday only two weeks away, Brown, then a sheriff's deputy, said they’d study on it and come up with a solution for the next year. No, his friend insisted, this year.
"We called over the manager of the restaurant and asked it they would be able to cook the food and host the dinner there if we got all the food together and provided volunteers to serve," Brown recalled. "He said yes, and we went to work.”
Brown reached out to Gerry Lane Enterprises, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Manda Fine Meats and Christiana Brothers food distributors.
“Everybody came to the table with a horn of plenty,” he said. “We served 1,600 people. Gerry Lane provided vehicles so we could deliver Thanksgiving dinner to the homebound.”
The Holiday Helpers’ task force got so many donations they had money left over. A public school teacher told them her Head Start students needed Christmas presents. Again, Brown and company kicked into high gear.
“The janitor at Inn on the Lake agreed to be Santa,” said Brown. “We got Acadian Ambulance to fly him in on one of their helicopters. We still had some money, so for Easter we had the bunny giving out Easter eggs.”
The second year, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department made the home deliveries.
“We did that for 29 years, then Sharon (Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome) provided funds to pick up the homebound and bring them to the dinner,” Brown said.
The event moved over the years as venues — the Inn on the Lake, the Bellemont Hotel's Great Hall, the Prince Murat Inn on Nicholson — all closed. Left with no place to go, Brown told then-Mayor Tom Ed McHugh that the Thanksgiving tradition may have to end.
“The mayor said move it to the Centroplex, which is what the River Center was called at the time. He said this is a communitywide event and that’s where it should be,” Brown said. “We’ve been there ever since.”
Now to Brown's book, "My Bicycle Journey."
The title was suggested by Brown's wife, Gayle, who had often heard his tales of riding his bicycle all over the capital city.
His most memorable trip on "my only form of transportation," he recalled, proved to be a defining moment in his 19-year-old life.
It was a sunny Sunday afternoon in 1965 when he hopped on his bicycle and pedaled from his home near Sacred Heart Catholic Church to the Governor’s Mansion. His mission: Get his meticulously composed resume seeking a job with the U.S. Post Office to then-Gov. John McKeithen. While he didn't meet the governor, an aide took his resume and gave it to McKeithen.
“About a week or two later, someone called me and said the governor had sent him my resume," Brown said. "He couldn’t help me since the Post Office job was a federal one, but he was passing it on the federal government with a recommendation from the governor. A few days later, I got a job as a postal carrier.”
The anecdote is one of many in his book, which, working with Joseph, was fined-tuned to focus on Brown's formative years up to his election as city constable, a position the 72-year-old has held for the past 18 years and is retiring from in December, the culmination of a 43-year career in law enforcement. It's from his 25 years in the Sheriff's Office that many know him as Maj. Brown.
The thread that stitches together “My Bicycle Journey” is the idea of paying it forward, doing good for others and the satisfaction that brings.
But when his old friends asked what the book was going to be about, Brown answered, “The good, the bad and the ugly.”
Those gathering Thursday in the River Center will no doubt only see the good.