If you notice stacks of peanut butter appearing at some of your favorite Baton Rouge businesses this week, it's for a good cause.
Ten local businesses teamed-up to host an annual fundraiser supporting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. This is the sixth year.
Anyone who donates will receives discounts at some local businesses.
Mimosa Handcrafted, a local jewelry store, started the annual Peanut Butter Donation Drive in 2017 when the business reached out to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to see what items they could help with donating.
"We initially chose to host the campaign during the summer because it was typically their lowest donation time of the year," said Madeline Ellis, the founder and creative director of Mimosa Handcrafted. "We asked the Food Bank what foods could help the most, and they responded with 'peanut butter.'"
Once the peanut butter is collected, Mimosa takes it to the Food Bank to be weighed. Ellis said they've collected over a ton of peanut butter in one year alone.
Last year, Mimosa partnered with five local businesses and collected 434 lbs. of peanut butter and $532.17 in direct donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, according to a post from the Mimosa Handcrafted Instagram page.
Mimosa and participating businesses are collecting peanut butter from now until Aug. 3 and Mimosa will match the donations of the store that collects the most.
To make the drive engaging, Mimosa offers a special discount on pieces to people who donate, and participating businesses sometimes offer their own incentives, Ellis said.
For those that cannot donate in person, there is a virtual option where people can buy peanut butter online, have it shipped directly to the Food Bank and send Mimosa a screenshot of the receipt. Once the receipt is received, a discount code will be sent, Ellis said.
Peanut butter is a high protein, low cost item that is easy to transport, making it an ideal donation.
Here are the locations you can drop off donations:
Mimosa Shopette
- Mimosa Shopette is a small store that is part of Mimosa Handcrafted. They are offering donators a 20% discount code to redeem online or in store.
- 541 S. Eugene St., Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Succulent Co.
- Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is a boutique nursery that specializes in succulents, cacti, air plants and house plants, according to the business' Instagram. Donators can bring a jar of peanut butter and receive 20% off all plants and pots in the shop and 20% off at Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 7267 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA
Counterspace
- Counterspace is a Baton Rouge bakery that offers cakes, desserts, breakfast pastries and coffee as well as pantry goods, according to the Counterspace website. Counterspace is offering donators a free cookie with any purchase made at drop off and a 20% off discount card for Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 7575 Jefferson Hwy, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA
Hey, Penelope
- Hey, Penelope is a Baton Rouge boutique with a "passion for local love," according to the Hey, Penelope Instagram account. Donators that bring a jar of peanut butter will receive 20% off an in-store purchase on the day of drop off and a discount code for Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 7317 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Red Stick Reads
- Red Stick Reads is a pop-up book shop in Mid City that believes in the power of storytelling with a curated selection of books and specialty in children's books, according to the Red Stick Reads website. Donators can bring a jar of peanut butter and get a 20% off discount for an in-store purchase as well as a 20% discount card for Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 541 Eugene St., Baton Rouge, LA
Wanderlust by Abby
- Wanderlust by Abby is a Baton Rouge clothing and accessory store that goes beyond the traditional boutique experience, according to the Wanderlust by Abby website. Those wishing to donate can bring a jar of peanut butter and receive a 20% discount at Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 4221 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA
H Kyle Boutique
- H Kyle is a Gonzales boutique that sells gifts, accessories and contemporary women's clothing, according to the H Kyle website. Those who wish to donate can bring a jar of peanut butter and receive 20% discount codes for H Kyle and Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 14601 Airline Highway, Suite 106, Gonzales, LA
The Queen Bee
- The Queen Bee is a stationary and gift shop in Baton Rouge, according to The Queen Bee Instagram account. Donators can bring a jar of peanut butter and receive a 20% discount card for The Queen Bee and Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 7415 Corporate Blvd., Suite 905, Baton Rouge, LA
The Hope Shop
- The Hope Shop, a part of Hands Producing Hope, is a store that offers fair traded, ethically made and eco-friendly goods made by skilled artisans, according to the Hands Producing Hope website. Donators can bring a jar of peanut butter and receive a 20% off discount code for Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 1857 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA
Red Onion
- Red Onion is a garden and home living store that offers plants, home goods, artwork, jewelry, candles and pottery, according to the Red Onion website. Donators can bring a jar of peanut butter and get a 20% off discount code for Mimosa Handcrafted.
- 15680 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA