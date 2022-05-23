Fill up your own glass.
That's the message from Louisiana native, actress, TV personality and now lifestyle guru Ali Landry.
And you should take that particular advice both literally and figuratively to live your best life, Landry says. But more on that later.
Seemingly the picture of "having it all together," just a few years back the former Miss Louisiana and Miss USA, now 48, says she realized she "was living half a life."
This was quite a contrast to the bubbly, polished co-host that California viewers were watching on the weekday morning talk show "Hollywood Today Live."
"It was what I considered at the time was like my dream job, you know, a daily talk show," she recalls. "You're live at 9, you're done at 10. And you know, I'd wake up at 5 in the morning, get to the set; it's hair and makeup and producers and prepping for the show and then 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, you're live and you're expected to really be on top of your game, all cylinders firing, right?
"So when I was in that extreme, intense situation, I was just noticing that I would think one thing, and I was going to say it, and then it just came out of my mouth in a totally different way. That was my first red flag."
Although Landry was getting to bed early each night and arriving back at her Los Angeles home by midmorning each day, those plans to work out, grocery shop, take the kids to after-school activities, cook dinner and have quiet time with her husband (film director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde) just weren't happening.
"And in reality, what happened was when I got off at 10 a.m., I would crash and burn," she admits.
Her norm became returning to PJs and bed, sometimes until after her two sons and daughter got home from school.
So Landry started evaluating everything — including her hair loss, mild depression and brain fog — and the picture wasn't pretty.
"I felt like I was sitting on the sidelines of my life. I'm a positive person by nature, and I just thought I deserve more than this," she says.
Comparing notes with longtime friends, most of whom still live back home in Louisiana, Landry found she wasn't alone in her health issues. While they just chalked it up to getting older, she wasn't going to settle.
Searching for answers, Landry turned to a functional doctor, one whose alternative medicine aims at uncovering the root causes of chronic illness or disease to formulate an individualized treatment plan.
Through Landry's blood work, her physician could fine-tune the midrange into which her levels ideally should fall.
"I saw those numbers and saw that I was depleted. It totally made sense of why I was feeling the way I was feeling," she says.
Not a fan of daily medication, Landry took a path based on ultra-specific supplements and diet on the way to healing herself naturally to an improved level of health she was experiencing for the first time.
With her deep dive into how to live a healthier, fuller life, Landry says she amassed a pile of knowledge in a brief amount of time.
Then the light-bulb moment came.
"I'm a sharer by nature and that was how the idea of ReShape was born," she explains.
A multithemed online platform, reshapelive.com features advice, articles, videos, recommended reading and a curated catalog of products related to health and wellness, beauty, lifestyle and fitness.
Landry breaks down her life plan into:
- Heart set — forgiveness was a big thing for her, but everyone has things weighing on them that can be lifted, healed.
- Soul set — prayer and meditation. "Tap into what gives you joy in your soul," says Landry.
- Mindset — flipping the switch on negative thoughts.
- Healthset — anything large or small done to improve your health.
With these steps, you can begin filling that aforementioned glass of yours. Literally, Landry recommends water, water, water. She drinks a liter immediately upon rising and has a goal of down a gallon during the rest of the day.
And that figurative glass? It's everything you do to steer toward the life you desire.
"It really makes you feel good to know you've given yourself something that helps move the needle in your health and wellness. It's never too late to reset your life."