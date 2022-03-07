Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts and Southeastern Theatre have combined forces to present Matt Cox’s smash hit Off-Broadway comedy “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
Directed by Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter, the production is scheduled in the downtown Hammond theater at 220 E. Thomas St. at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 11- 12, 18-19 and 25-26 and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 13 and 20.
When describing the production, Winter said that although it is related to a certain boy wizard in a certain wizard school, it is not his story. Rather, it is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too.
“This incredible cast, ages 8 to 23, will have you rolling in the aisles,” he said.
Cast members include Nico Arcuri of Killian as Wayne Hopkins, Louis Mangiaracina of Ponchatoula as Oliver Rivers, Hannah Diaz of Covington as Megan Jones, Lauren Price of Denham Springs as Narrator, Noah Weeg of Ponchatoula as Ernie Mac, Abby Richardson of Hammond as Hannah, Dylan Michelli of Ponchatoula as J. Finch, Harper Jacobs of Amite as Leanne, Ashtyn Monistere of Livingston as Sally Perks, Morgan Matheny of Hammond as Susie Bones, and Corey Saltaformaggio of Hammond as Cedric and Mr. Voldy.
Additional cast members include Alex Owens of Phoenix City, Ala., as Very Tall Man, Seamus, Potions Teacher, Professor Turban, Ghost History Teach, Professor Locky, Mr. Nick, Sal, 2nd Headmaster, and Real Moody; Logan Watts of Walker as Viktor, Mr. Bagman, and Zach Smith; Mya Mire of St. Amant as Ginny, Helga, Frenchy, and Scropius; Amy Schneida of Springfield as 1st Headmaster, Professor McG, Professor Sprouty, Xavia Jones, Professor Lanny, Runes Teach, and Ms. Babble; Ava Greichgauer of Springfield as Hermeone, Blondo Malfoy, Rowena, Rita Scooter, and Bippy; Carter Cortez of Hammond as Harry, Colin, Hermeone #2, Ric Gryff and Myrtle; and Owen Waguespack of Denham Springs as The DJ.
Ticket are $25 for adults and $15 for students and are available by calling (985) 543-4371.
For more information, call (985) 543-4366.