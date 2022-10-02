Last month, on the morning of the bereavement service for my friend Nirmala Verma, I found myself with a few minutes to spare before heading to the funeral home.
Time enough, I figured, to set right one of our birdfeeders that had fallen the night before. Already dressed in suit and tie, I stepped outside to tackle this small garden chore, which led me to discover that all the other feeders were nearly empty of seed. Loading a little red wagon with sacks of sunflower, I rounded the yard with more breakfast for the birds, no doubt making a spectacle of myself for the neighbors. What were they to think of a man in his Sunday best working in his garden?
I thought about Katharine White, an editor at The New Yorker and a wonderful writer about gardens. After she died, her husband and fellow writer, E.B. White, fondly recalled how Katharine would dash into her garden regardless of what she was wearing, even if it happened to be a nice dress or a tweed skirt.
She had recklessly given herself to transplanting flowers or weeding a bed, not really caring how she was dressed. I guess it’s this kind of immersion that makes the work of a garden a sustaining joy.
Nirmala, I think, was such a gardener. “Nirmala grew flowers and fed the birds,” her son Mukul recalled in a graceful obituary. “She taught herself to grow vegetables and roses, but never followed a plan for her garden.”
My best talks with Nirmala, who lived a long and productive life, usually unfolded at an annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at Mukul’s house. We quietly congratulated each other on reaching the doorstep of another spring, a glorious time for gardeners. Nirmala, who had moved to Louisiana from India as a young woman, took to heart the wisdom of growing where you’re planted. She loved planting and caring for anything green.
While filling my feeders, I also noticed that our sycamore was ablaze with cardinals — brilliant red birds that, in folk tradition, are considered to be a special comfort for grieving souls. “The beautiful birds are a reminder that loved ones will never truly be forgotten,” Lori Vanover writes in Birds & Blooms magazine.
This year has brought some tough losses in my circle, including not only Nirmala, but the death of my wife’s brother-in-law, Mark Martin. Those challenges have arrived against the backdrop of a news cycle that routinely brings its own shades of gray.
But all those cardinals in my yard these past few months have been a relieving grace, like the sight of a signal flare in a stormy sea.
I made it to the funeral home to pay my respects to Nirmala — noticing, as I stood in the line of mourners, that there was dust on my pants from my time in the garden.
Nirmala, I bet, would have approved.
