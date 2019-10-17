SATURDAY
WORLD FOOD DAY & FALL FEST: 8 a.m., Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. There will be a pumpkin patch, petting zoo for kids and live music.
BOUDIN COOK-OFF & ACADIANA BACON FEST: 10 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Sample the best boudin and the best bacon dishes in Acadiana.
ANIME FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A one-day event being held to celebrate anime and manga, as well as general pop culture and animation, while bringing together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family friendly environment. avcanimefest.com.
TRICK OR TREAT: Noon, The Grand Theatre, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Local businesses and community partners will fill The Grand Theatres lobby for some trick-or-treating, face painting, balloon animals, crafting, and family fun.
LEGENDS HALLOWEEN SCAVENGER HUNT: 6 p.m., Legends of Lafayette, 413 Jefferson St., Lafayette. This event consists of teams searching and locating items throughout the downtown area.
THE VAMPIRE'S BALL: 7 p.m., River Oaks Catering and Event Center, 520 E Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. This night of mysterious fun is themed "Voodoo on the Bayou" and is guaranteed to take your senses to another level. Tickets are $60 per individual and $100 per couple. Each person attending with an individual ticket will receive two drink tickets. Each couple will receive four.
LARC IN THE DARK MASQUERADE BALL: 8 p.m., City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Combining the opulence of Carnival with the mystique of Halloween. $175. lafayettelarc.org.
SUNDAY
MONSTER MASH: 10 a.m., The Music Garden, 1424 St. John St., Lafayette. Wear your costumes and come sing, dance, and have a spooky good time. Tickets $6-$12. eventbrite.com.
BOO COO FUN: 3 p.m., Northgate Mall Lafayette Louisiana, 1800 Northeast Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Free fall/Halloween event with games, community resources, music and entertainment, candy and more. Interested vendors please inbox us for more information.
WEDNESDAY
29TH ANNUAL GUMBO COOK-OFF: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. The theme this year is Game Shows. $10 all you can eat. facebook.com/raacadiana.
WITCHES PUB CRAWL: 6:30 p.m., Rock 'N' Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Arielle Isaac Norman. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones