Andrew and Molly Hart’s artwork may not last a good rainfall, but for their Shenandoah subdivision neighbors, the memories are likely to endure.
Since the coronavirus pandemic has kept them home from school, Andrew, 10, and Molly, 7, have been using sidewalk chalk to create colorful images on the wooden fences prevalent in their neighborhood. Using tape to create an outline and different geometric shapes, their finished product resembles stained glass.
“Each unique design also places a heart in the middle,” said neighbor Rick Ellis. “The creations never fail to garner a smile from the legion of walkers that move past daily. It’s a welcome reprieve from the somberness of the current crisis. … This story is more of a neighborhood coming together to lift our spirits.”
They started before Easter and have done at least six, said Michelle Hart, their mother. People who see the artwork request one, and the children oblige.
“We’re kind of confined to our house, so we spend as much time as we can outside,” she said.
Music to their ears
On April 11, Linda Manes tells us she and husband Tim decided to cheer up neighbors and family by playing a concert in their driveway with, of course, appropriate social distancing.
They ended the miniconcert with everyone singing "'America the Beautiful" together.
"A gift of music in a time of isolation," Manes wrote, "a bit of cheer during a challenging time for all of us."
Surrounded by love
Cleona Parisi says she is surrounded by kind friends on her Southdowns street.
“Since I am the oldest and live alone, I have had the royal treatment for the past few weeks,” she said. “I have probably gained weight from the delicious red beans, grilled chicken, sausage, veggies, gumbo, roast beef and gravy, and even smoked brisket! One person volunteered to grocery shop for me and another spent his Saturday power washing my steps, driveway and patio.
"All of these acts of kindnesses have made me very appreciative. Life is great on Mimosa Street!”
Similarly, Connie Buck says her neighbors John and Vickie Owen and their daughter, Kasey, cooked a lasagna dinner and delivered it to her front door. It included peach cobbler and a bouquet of tulips.
“A very pleasant act of kindness after our first week of being on the inside!” Buck said.
Bicycle blessing
Karen Runnels, of Baton Rouge, was doing yardwork in front of her house when she saw a neighbor's granddaughter, Nina Crifasi, and Nina's father, Jerry, go out for a bike ride. She mentioned to Nina's mom, Elizabeth, how nice it would be to have a working bike during the quarantine. Runnels said the tires on her bike were flat and dry-rotted.
Days later, Nina offered to have her dad put air in the tires. But, when the condition of the tires became evident, Runnels said Nina and Elizabeth Crifasi volunteered to have Jerry drop her bike off at the repair shop near their home. "He did, and they refused to accept her reimbursement of the repair cost."
"As I go on bike rides this lovely Louisiana spring, my heart reflects on the kindness of Elizabeth, Nina and Jerry Crifasi as I bike through the neighborhood looking for opportunities to pass their little act of kindness forward," Runnels said. "It is times like these when small acts of kindness are most encouraging."
Comfort in a time of loss
Sandy Shields, of Zachary, thanks Scott Haynes and his co-workers at Baker Funeral Home for their compassion when her father, James Marsh, died on April 3.
"Having a loved one pass away during this pandemic just adds another layer of heartbreak to the situation," Shields said. "(Haynes) answered tons of questions and did a lot of 'virtual hand-holding' as we tried to make plans. My dad was a 20-year Navy veteran, and we wanted a military funeral. Nope. Not possible. But Scott made sure there were plenty of American flags present to honor his service. And we are grateful."
To serve and protect
William Dean thanks Eldon Ledoux, public information director for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, for helping him find face masks.
"He went out of his way during his very busy day to see that I got the information," Dean said. "I would like to thank him along with the Fire Department and all the essential workers for putting others first. God bless all and stay safe."