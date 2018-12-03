BR DAR has busy Veterans Day
Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 hosted by the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs, then joined American Legion Auxiliary Unit 58 for a luncheon honoring veterans at Drusilla Restaurant.
Members also attended the Veterans Day rededication of LSU's Memorial Oak Grove in honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. They delivered snack food gift bags and other items to the veterans at Magnolia Care Center home for veterans.
Raymond Berthelot, program manager for the Louisiana Office of State Parks, gave a presentation on “The Art of War” and featured the soldier artists of World War I when the chapter met Nov. 18 at the State Archives Building. He explained the impact of war on the progression of art from the romantic and glorious prewar works to the present-day works that focus on the reality of war.
New transfer member Louise Mullinex was introduced and welcomed. Members with 10, 20 and 30 years of membership were also recognized and will receive NSDAR membership anniversary certificates. Janis Lowe and Ruth Bennett provided refreshments.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
Music Club holds 'All American' recital
Musicians performed the “It's All American" recital for the Music Club of Baton Rouge on Nov. 13 at the Woman’s Club.
“Danzon Cubano,” by Aaron Copeland, was performed by pianists Mary Bresowar and Constance Carroll. Jan Cox and Anne Maverick, piano, played selections from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein. Janelle Couvillon, soprano, accompanied by Linda Manes on piano, sang five American folk songs. Manes also played the Joseph M. Martin arrangement of the folk melody “Promised Land”.
The program concluded with “Patriotic Medley,” arranged by Phyllis Gunther, and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of the John Philip Sousa march, performed on two pianos by Bresowar, Carroll, Cox and David Easley.
Rita Lovett and Couvillon were program co-chairs. Co-chairs Barbara Nelson and Norma Roberts, and Adrienne Aronstein, Penny Bell, Gayle Joseph, Sue Rainer, Rita Satawa and Janene Wacker provided refreshments.
Exchange Club adopts 18 new teachers
Eighteen new elementary school teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system received grants as part of the Exchange Club of Baton Rouge’s 22nd annual Adopt-A-Teacher program.
Eight of those teachers attended the Nov. 15 school board meeting, and the rest were visited at their schools. The grants were in the form of gift cards to School Aids to help purchase materials for their classrooms.
The teachers and their schools were: Tina Gallo, Hayden Lyons and Kathleen Nguyen (Audubon); Erica Gomez (Bernard Terrace); Kierra Hollins, Tamisha Knighton and Kimberly Leyva (Cedarcrest-Southmoor); Lindsay Graves (Dufrocq); Dexter Alexander (Eden Park); Zana Harris, Chandrill Mobley and Michlynn Scalise (Greenbrier); Claire Hilse (LaSalle); Caroline Hulin (Mayfair Lab); Savannah LeJeune (Park); Nadja Davis (Park Forest); NaOsha Spikes (Sharon Hills); and Ebony Marcelin (University Terrace).
Hulin was adopted by the Baton Rouge Area Society of Psychologists and Hollins by the East Baton Rouge Lions Club. Other major partners were: School Aids, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Louisiana Lottery Corp., Juban Insurance Group, Graphic Prints, Louisiana Companies, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Education Loan Authority, Safeguard Promotions and Printing, South Baton Rouge Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brenda Dawson, Dr. Christine Angelloz, Dr. Richard Flicker, Dr. Murelle Harrison, Lillian Grossley, Kathy Blackman, Nadine Couper and Connie Bernard.
Including this year, 555 teachers have received grants through the Adopt-A-Teacher program since 1997. For information about membership in the Exchange Club or how to contribute to the Adopt-A-Teacher program, contact Flicker at (225) 931-1626 or go to brexchange.org.
Garden Club celebrates center reopening
The Baton Rouge Garden Club celebrated the grand reopening of the Baton Rouge Garden Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 before its annual Standard Flower Show.
The Garden Center had been closed for renovations for several months in connection with the ongoing expansion of Independence Park. The center was built and is owned by the club but sits on BREC property. It opened in 1979 and has hosted many flower shows as well as many other organizational functions and private parties such as weddings and reunions.
Adult literacy topic for Lagniappe club
Gary Robertson of Adult Literacy Advocates spoke to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club on Nov. 19 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Members donated children's books so the adults who finish the program can give the books to their children.
The club announced that funds from its card party fundraiser will finance charity donations in 2019. Members made "spirit sticks" from candy, ribbon and paper to donate to elementary school teachers to give as incentives to students for exceptional work.
Ursula McKegney and Debbie Harris were hostesses. Members wished a happy birthday to Lee Caplan, Marge Schroth and Sylvia Schwarzenbach.
