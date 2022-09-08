Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night.
Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
The new concession lineup includes businesses like Tre's Street Kitchen, The Shed Barbecue, Simple Joe's and Queen Eats and Royal Treats. The new vendors' locations are scattered throughout the stadium (see map for details).
"Concessions are an integral part of our game day experience," Matthew LaBorde, the LSU Athletics executive associate athletic director/CFO. "Each year we review fan feedback to implement changes that will positively impact fans throughout our stadium. Food variety, branding and speed of service are just some of the changes you can expect in Tiger Stadium this season."
Tierney Royal, owner of Queen Eats and Royal Treats, plans to serve her Royal nachos, Spicy Leroy's smoke sausage po'boy and Cajun smoked chicken sandwich, topped with Spicy Leroy's signature sauce. Fun fact: Herman Lange, Royal's uncle, was a part of the LSU football team in 1955.
T-Beaux's Creole Café will also offer Louisiana-inspired selections, including gumbo, boudin, red bean po'boys, chicken sausage tacos and their Death Valley nonalcoholic Bloody Mary drink.
A familiar New Orleans business, Lucky Dog, will roll its cart into Tiger Stadium Saturday night. Lucky Dog is a hot dog vending business that's synonymous with New Orleans culture and entertainment.
In addition, Johnny Rockets will be slinging burgers at Tiger Stadium while Jamaican Vibes' fare combines authentic Jamaican cuisine with Southern fusion.
Other food vendors, including Great American Cookies, Papa Johns, Dippin' Dots, Tiger Tacos, Smoke House, Tenders, Love & Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Baton Rouge Beer Co., Triple B's Cajun Corner, 4 Rivers BBQ, Southern Charm, The Burger Kitchen, Manda and Leroy's Lemonade.
As much as Louisiana is known for football, it's also known for food. And what better way to combine both than a Saturday night in Death Valley?