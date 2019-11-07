FRIDAY-SUNDAY

SOUTHERN SCREEN FILM FESTIVAL: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion St., Lafayette. Southern Screen shows more than 60 films, in addition to an array of workshops, panels, parties and live performances.

AIE GAME JAM 2019: 6:30 p.m., Academy of Interactive Entertainment, 537 Cajundome Blvd. No. 211, Lafayette. Theme will be announced when the jam starts. Bring own equipment, as none will be provided. Food provided.

SATURDAY

LOUISIANA SHOWCASE OF MARCHING BANDS: 8 a.m., Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St., Lafayette.

POPPY TOOKER'S DRAG QUEEN BRUNCH: 10 a.m., The French Press, 214 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets start at $65.

ARTWALK: 5 p.m., downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums and streets.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FLEA FEST: 9 a.m., 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles. More than 300 vendors emerge on four acres of covered shopping for vintage, antiques, art, handmade treasures, comics, collectibles and clothing.

MONDAY

VIETNAM ERA HUEY HELICOPTER EXHIBIT DEDICATION: 11:30 a.m., Iberville Veterans Memorial, 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones