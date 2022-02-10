Darlene Albritton thinks it was an inside job.
Albritton, administrative coordinator for the LSU Department of History, has referred to herself as Nancy Drew lately as she works to solve the mystery of the missing sword — and Roman coins and World War I era-bayonet.
These three random historical items are missing from history professors’ offices on the second floor of Himes Hall on campus. There were no signs of forced entry into any of the offices, and all offices were behind at least two sets of locked doors.
“Whoever took the sword had to have a key to the main office of the history department,” Albritton said. “Where did this person get a key? How did they know there was a sword in there? Could it be someone who comes in the early morning before we get here?”
She speculates about how someone got the sword and scabbard, which was approximately 3 feet long, out of Himes Hall.
“Maybe they stuffed the sword in their pants to get it out of the building?” she said. “I don’t know. It’s just so strange. Aside from this, someone once stole some candy in the department.”
Christine Kooi, interim history department chair, knows the World War I-era sword was there the morning of Jan. 24, because she hosted a Zoom meeting from her office and a participant on the call asked if she fenced, referencing the two swords behind her.
She explained that she didn’t fence and that both swords belonged to department chair Aaron Sheehan-Dean, who is in Ireland for a year teaching American History at University College Dublin.
Both swords are heirlooms in Sheehan-Dean’s family. The World War I sword belonged to his great-grandfather, Osmond Holmes Tower, and has his name inscribed on it.
The sword was situated near a window along with a Civil War cavalry saber, which also belonged to a Sheehan-Dean family member. The Civil War saber was not stolen, which is a part of the mystery — why take one sword but not the other?
Additionally, a laptop remained untouched, barely three feet from where the stolen sword had been.
“They (the swords) are both family heirlooms and also historical artifacts, so having them on campus where I could bring them to class more easily seemed like a good idea,” Sheehan-Dean said.
Hee explained, via email, that he and his brother grew up playing with their great-grandfather’s cavalry gear before their father “wisely made a miniature ‘museum’ in our basement that put the material out of reach.”
On Tuesday, after the Zoom meeting, Kooi was out of the office all day.
“When I went in Wednesday, I noticed the World War I sword was gone,” Kooi said. “But the Civil War sword was there. At first, we wondered if one of Dr. Sheehan-Dean’s sons, who are both students on campus, had come by to borrow the sword.”
When Kooi and Albritton learned neither of the great-great-grandsons of the sword’s owner had borrowed it, they realized they had a mystery on their hands.
Albritton put on her Nancy Drew hat and went to work.
First, she and Mozell Holliday-Jones, also an administrative coordinator in the history department, made posters picturing the missing sword and posted them around Himes Hall. Albritton believes some students posted the image on Instagram, and it took on a life of its own.
Then, Albritton decided to call around to pawn shops to see if anyone recently had tried to sell any of the missing items.
“Did you know pawn shops are supposed to put items like this in a special database?” she asked. “I didn’t either and at least one of the pawn shops told me they didn’t use the database."
Albritton said the police were interested to learn that at least one of the pawn shops didn’t use the database.
A World War I era British bayonet is missing from the desk of Victor Stater, professor and former department head.
“I used it as a ‘show and tell’ item when teaching about the subject,” Stater said.
Additionally, Professor Maribel Dietz is missing a collection of Roman coins.
“I’ve had them for years and passed them around so all students could hold them in their hands while we were studying the period,” Dietz said. "I never had a single coin go missing -- until now."
Neither Stater nor Dietz is certain when the items went missing from their offices, also both behind locked doors.
“We can’t be certain the missing items are related,” Kooi said. “Had everything missing been World War I related, we would think we might have a World War I collector on our hands. The Roman coins throw that off. But why these items? It’s just so strange.”
Kooi has advised history faculty to find another place for items of valuable away from their offices.
Albritton, who has worked in LSU’s history department for 22 years, calls the situation disappointing.
“It's more sentimental than monetary — it was his great-grandfather’s sword,” she said.
Sheehan-Dean said the remaining sword belonged to another ancestor, Angelo Tower, who served in the 6th Michigan Cavalry in the Civil War.
Sheehan-Dean said he can’t imagine that the missing sword has much monetary value because it’s pretty banged up -- as he mentioned, he and his adolescent brother played with it when they were kids.
“But it has sentimental value. …They are both family heirlooms and also historical artifacts so having them on campus where I could bring them to class more easily seemed like a good idea,” he said. “Alas, that has proven not to be the case. I’m just hoping it gets returned or found. It is something I hoped to pass on to my children.”