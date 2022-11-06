I wish I could change all the bad happening in the world today.
That would primarily be eliminating strife in war-torn countries and impacting world hunger. But I know I can’t.
What about in relation to my own surroundings? Loving and caring for family and friends is an unquestionable undertaking that provides a fulfillment that cannot be matched. I found there could be more, though. It involved reaching out to people in a positive manner that were near me in public places — sort of making their day.
Several years ago, as I was making my way down the grocery aisle, I came upon a child with Down syndrome seated in a cart. He displayed a beautiful smile with arms widespread, all directed towards me. Looking to his mom who nodded yes, I then joined him in a truly loving hug. What a blessing!
Thinking later of this occurrence, it seems I am usually so focused on accomplishing menial tasks that my peripheral visual had become impaired. It was time to look out instead of at my daily list of things to do.
Have you ever thanked a cashier? A lovely young woman was checking me out one day. Her smile and welcoming manner was so uplifting that complimenting her by relating how she made my day was so easy to do. It was then that I felt someone tapping me on the shoulder. It was the cashier in the line behind who announced with a matter-of-fact tone that, “It’s her first day on the job!.”
All within earshot had a good laugh at this explanation.
Letting those with one or two items go ahead in the checkout is fairly common. A recent opportunity arose at the grocery with a man purchasing a box of sushi and cold drink. Nodding for him to go before me was turned down with “I want to stay in the air conditioning as long as I can.”.
Curious about his choice I asked him about his occupation. He said he was laying asphalt on a road nearby. It took only a moment before I told the cashier to put his lunch on my ticket. It was a hot July day and this declaration certainly taught me a lesson in humility.
The ability to make the world a better place is realized when connection happens with those I pass when out and about. It may take a gentle smile, a compliment or actual assistance. Humor is a definite plus. It’s never about making it happen, but just letting it happen.
At times getting into my good listener mode is needed. Everyone has a story and some just have a need to be acknowledged. The nicest part of this awakening is that maybe I still have enough time to make life better momentarily for more.
The rewards are a bountiful harvest of good feelings for the both of us. Trust me, it is so worth it!
Tujaque lives in Lafayette.