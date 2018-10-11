FRIDAY
MIDNIGHT AT THE MASQUERADE — MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center, 1001 S. Peters St., New Orleans. Trade clues, gather information and solve the crime before the masked menace gets away. Evening wear, ballgowns, Venetian masks, suits and tuxes are what to wear to this high class night of masks and murder.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
OKTOBERFEST: 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. The annual celebration of German culture includes a schnauzer costume contest and parade, dachshund races, a stein-holding contest and children's activities. Visit oktoberfestnola.com for details. Tickets $8.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
WWII AIR, SEA & LAND FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Featuring World War II aircraft, a two-hour-long air show, dockside tours of a restored PT-305 boat, a physical challenge course and more. Tickets $21; $16 for military, children 13 and older, students, seniors and National World War II Museum members; WWII veterans and children 12 and under free. nationalww2museum.org.
PONTCHARTRAIN HOME SHOW AND LANGENSTEIN'S FOOD FEST: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The three-day exposition features home improvement vendors, food samplings from Langenstein's, beverage tasting and cooking demonstrations. jaaspro.com. Tickets $8.
CRESCENT CITY BLUES AND BBQ FESTIVAL: 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lafayette Square, 601 S. Maestri Place, New Orleans. The three-day festival features blues music on two stages, barbecue vendors and an arts market. jazzandheritage.org/blues-fest. Free admission.
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, Gumbo Festival Park, 1701 Bridge City Ave., New Orleans. More than 2,000 gallons of seafood gumbo and chicken and sausage gumbo will be served at the festival, and vendors also offer jambalaya, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs and funnel cakes. There are amusement rides, live music, arts and crafts, beauty pageants, games and children's activities. bridgecitygumbofestival.org. Admission $3.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The haunted attraction includes three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids. Tickets $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
THE MORTUARY HAUNTED MANSION: 7 p.m., Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. The fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. themortuary.net. Tickets $30-$125.
SATURDAY
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS TOUR: 11 a.m., 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. The Friends of Cabildo tour explores history related to the 1815 Battle of New Orleans. (504) 523-3939. friendsofthecabildo.org. $20-$25.
OLD ARABI SUGAR FEST: Noon, Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi. There's live music, food, kids' activities, arts, crafts and a cooking contest. Free.
CARNIVAL LATINO: 2 p.m., Washington Square Park, 700 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Latin Rhythms at Washington Square has music, folklore groups, food and art. The Parade of the Americas departs from the square at 6 p.m. and follows a route through the French Quartet to the National World War II Museum. carnavalatino.com. Free.
TCHOUPTOBERFEST: 4 p.m., NOLA Brewing Company, 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. The Link Stryjewski Foundation hosts Oktoberfest event with live music, food vendors and more. linkstryjewski.org. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville. There are exhibits of wooden boats, a quick-and-dirty boat building contest, a children's build-a-boat activities, arts, crafts and food vendors. $10, $5 for seniors 65 and older, free for military personnel and children 12 and younger. www.woodenboatfest.org.
WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Noon, John A. Alario Sr. Event Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. This two-day festival features art, food, crafts vendors, music and entertainment. www.westbankheritagefest.com.
SUNDAY
WIZARDFEST: 7 p.m., The Willow, 8200 Willow St., New Orleans. Harry Potter pop-up party, including costumes, trivia, food and beverages to celebrate the boy who lived.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
KID ZONE HALLOWEEN FUN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Bring your kids out and celebrate Halloween with face painting, a hay bale maze, bounce house, pumpkin patch and more. Tickets can be purchased on ScoutIslandScreamPark.com. Runs through Oct. 31.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones