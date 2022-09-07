Begging discussion
"Doubt: A Parable" closes without a conclusion, but that's a good thing. The Tony-winning play opens Friday at Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, continuing through Sept. 18. $30 for adults; $25 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
Feel the music
Adult contemporary R&B artist and The Gap Band alumnus Charlie Wilson & Friends featuring Xscape play the Raising Cane's River Center at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $69 at ticketmaster.com. For more music listings, see "Shows to Watch," Page 2D.
Hear it from the Dolls
"A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Park Museum will give visitors a chance to hear the stories of Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls alumni known as Forever Dolls, and explore the museum. Event is free, but registration required at eventbrite.com.