The Mid-South Model Railroad Club will open its doors Oct. 27-28 to showcase its extraordinary train display.
Located at 11931 Richcroft Ave., the display will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday with free admission. Donations will be accepted.
The exhibit includes more than 30 locomotives and 500 rail cars that traverse more than 2,000 feet of double-decker tracks. Taking about 25 minutes to complete the run, the trains travel through stops from Westwego to Texarkana, Arkansas, with 10 towns and cities in between, including Addis, Avondale and Red River.
The Mid-South Club was founded in 1995 by Jack W. Green. It meets from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Richcroft location. For more information, email Gary McMills at santafe@tlxnet.net.