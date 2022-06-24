First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Baton Rouge will host an installation ceremony for its new minister, Dedrick Minor, at 10 a.m. June 26 in the sanctuary. Executive Regional Minister Nadine Burton, of the Great River Region of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will conduct the installation service.
Minor, a Baton Rouge native, was educated at Oral Roberts University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as a Disciples of Christ ordained minister for 10 years. He is also a board certified clinical chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he has worked for almost 10 years. He will be the first bivocational minister called by FCC Baton Rouge.
Nathaniel Baptiste to celebrate deacon, deaconess anniversary
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Ms. 33 South in Centreville, Mississippi, will host a deacon and deaconess anniversary celebration.
This event will take place at 11 a.m. June 26. The guest will be Horace London, of Faith and Deliverance Church in Clinton.
Mike Vaughn ministries concert slated for July 1
Join Mike Vaughn on July 1 for a night of quartet and Southern gospel music at 6:30 p.m. at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West in Tickfaw. The Barber Brothers Quartet will follow with a performance at 7:30 p.m.
This is a free concert; a love offering will be received. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concession stand with meals and Southern desserts will be available, including a cake walk. For further information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.