Late spring heading into summer is the season of entertaining.
Wedding celebrations, barbecues and baby showers are in style these days. Just hearing of all the long-awaited get-togethers made me think this would be a great time to share some salads perfect for parties.
This Shrimp Salad is crunchy and satisfying. I chose Louisiana Gulf Coast shrimp (about medium size), onions and peppers from my local farmers market to make this dish as fresh as possible. You can serve this Shrimp Salad on a bed of fluffy lettuce for a luncheon or serve it alongside some grilled vegetables for a weeknight supper.
No-Mayo Potato Salad is a great dish to bring to a backyard cookout. It's safe for deep summer buffets and goes well with smoked or grilled meats. The herbs and onions brighten up the earthy small potato slices, which I seasoned simply with salt, pepper and garlic.
I got all the main ingredients for these recipes from my local farmers market — all freshly plucked for me to purchase. There are plenty of options for any get-together menu at farmers markets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and communities in between. Here’s to a lovely season celebrating with those we love.
Shrimp Salad
Makes 6-8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 garlic cloves
1 small red onion, diced
2 red bell peppers, diced
4 boiled eggs, chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Steen’s Cane vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh dill
2 teaspoons sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon seafood seasoning
1 teaspoon Pickapeppa sauce (if desired)
1 head of butter lettuce
1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil.
2. Sauté shrimp and garlic until shrimp turn pink and are slightly firm.
3. Remove shrimp immediately and place on a paper towel-lined plate to cool.
4. Place cooled shrimp in a large bowl. Add onion, bell peppers and eggs.
5. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, pepper, celery seed, seafood seasoning and Pickapeppa sauce.
6. Pour the dressing over the shrimp and stir to coat.
7. Chill 3 hours to overnight. Serve chilled over lettuce.
No-Mayo Potato Salad
Makes 6-8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds small red potatoes, boiled
⅓ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon Steen’s Cane vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
2 teaspoons fresh dill
4 green onions, chopped
1. Slice potatoes or cut into wedges and place in a large mixing bowl.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and garlic.
3. Pour the dressing over the potatoes.
4. Top with fresh dill and green onions.
5. Gently stir the bowl until the potatoes are coated with the dressing, dill and onion.
6. Serve at room temperature or chill until ready to serve.