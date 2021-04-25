While on leave from the Marines, my son built a bench with a canopy which was attached to the doorway of our house. The structure is very sturdy and has withstood several weather incidents, including hurricanes. The bench is seldom used, except for some very important happenings.
On a magical day when inclement weather prevented us from going outdoors, two of my young granddaughters approached me with a plan to liven things up a bit. They wanted their event to take place on the seldom-used bench.
But, first order of business, we have to come up with a name for this magical place. Several ideas were tossed around, and we finally came up with “the Good Ship Lollipop.”
We decorated the ship with flags, oars and sails. The grandkids wanted “pink” flags at first, but later compromised with black and white with a “skull” emblem.
We also created a mighty sea which surrounded our ship and constantly kept our delicate vessel in peril. The ship was always filled with snacks, crackers, candies and Kool-Aid to keep us fed and watered on our long voyages. After a while, the Good Ship Lollipop got a final inspection and was pronounced seaworthy and ready to go!
Our adventures were only limited by what our minds could conceive.
One day, vicious, evil pirates threatened the very existence of the queen and princess aboard (my granddaughters), who were saved by the bravery and fighting skills of the mighty prince (gramps). Another time, scary, two-headed monsters from the violent depths of the murky sea encircled the ship and held its passengers captive. Imaginary chemicals were created that could be shot by bow and arrow into the mouths of these creatures forever changing their violent disposition to a more friendly, docile one. These actions broke their siege, and the Good Ship Lollipop was again put to sea.
Then there was the time those on the Good Ship Lollipop learned of a magical island where mermaids were in charge. This island possessed all kinds of riches and pearls, beyond one’s wildest imagination. Interest peaked, the voyage started and we soon reached our destination. The adventurers discovered that mermaids guarded the island to prevent intruders from coming on it. The crew came up with a slick plan, stormed the island and took possession of its riches. Later, the sailors realized the folly of their action and returned all riches to the island.
On all of our voyages, good always triumphed over evil, and each trip taught us something new or a valuable lesson.
Much time has passed, and all of my granddaughters are grown. I miss our great voyages, but realize how fast time passes and that all good things must come to end.
Today, I often sit on the bench alone and think of our days and adventures on the Good Ship Lollipop, and I realize that the memories will never be forgotten!
— LeBlanc lives Port Allen