LSU graduate Katie Sample and Baton Rouge food blogger and cookbook author Susanne Duplantis will compete on Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle” at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Sample is a speech pathologist who specializes in autism spectrum disorder and finds that recreating recipes opens the door for conversation beyond her flavor-packed Cajun cuisine. Duplantis' blog focuses on repurposing leftovers into tasty, new meals the next day. Her recent book, "Lagniappe Leftovers," features 100 such recipes.
“Recipes and cooking offer so many different language opportunities from building any communication whatsoever, sentence structure, social skills, receptive language skills, retelling the steps involved, making predictions, the list could go on,” Sample said in a news release.
Cooking is also a sensory experience and expands life skills, she added.
“This could look as simple as ‘Is it yummy?’ with a red face for ‘No’ and a green face for ‘Yes’ or as complex as ‘Where would you cook this meal next?’ with a ‘where’ picture, ‘Who would you cook it for?’ with a ‘who’ picture, and ‘If you cook for them, how do you think it would make them feel?’ with a ‘how’ picture,” Sample said.
Sample graduated from the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication sciences and disorders.
Meanwhile, Duplantis said her grandmother instilled in her two important things at a young age.
"To have fun in the kitchen and to value food. The kitchen was her happy place, and it is mine, too," she said.
Duplantis also said sometimes it helps to see the money wasted in leftovers to appreciate their value.
"In a one-week food waste challenge, any leftover or thrown out food is put in a bag by itself. After a week, look at the bag and transfer the amount of wasted food into wasted money," she said.
In the series, three home cooks are challenged to use every day, affordable ingredients to cook a savory meal. The cooks must shop for their ingredients on a small cash budget at Food Network's “Flavortown Market.” The winner wins one year’s worth of groceries.
Sample says Louisiana-style Cajun food is her wheelhouse. She often tries to take a healthy spin on classic dishes but says she loves to get “downright cheesy, buttery and delicious sometimes," according to the release.
“Cooking is my happy place, I can zone in on the fluidity of building flavors, I absolutely adore cooking for people and I truly love the feeling of having someone like your food and enjoy your company,” she said.
Sample shares recipes and cooking tips on her Instagram: @katiescajunkitchen.
PHOTO CREDIT: Katie Sample, @katiescajunkitchen
August 16, 2021
Sample says speech and language is everywhere with everything. Her hobby, cooking, "helps friends find their voice" through a fun and motivating activity that can be conducted with anyone.
Sample's episode titled "Leftover Lessons" will air August 16th at 9 p.m. CDT and will be available to stream any time after the air date on Discovery+.
