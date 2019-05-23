FRIDAY
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Shaver Theatre. Roald Dahl's tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit. Presented by CYT Baton Rouge. $19 adults; $16 ages 12 and under; $22 at the door. cytbatonrouge.org.
SATURDAY
HERO HUMP 2019: 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., LSU War Memorial Tower. A 6-mile ruck march through Baton Rouge, carrying more than 11,000 flags representing Louisiana's fallen military service members from the Revolutionary War to present day. Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces can register at fofla.org. Visit website for more info.
MEMORIAL DAY GARDEN OF FLAGS AND CEREMONY: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St. The flags will be carried in by the For Our Fallen organization which consists of active and former military members. Line the street in front of the State Capitol at 7:30 a.m. to welcome the Heroes Hump carrying the flags. Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the planting of the flags. Seating for the ceremony is limited. Bring your lawn chairs.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 10 a.m. and noon, Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
NEW FOSTER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: Noon to 3 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Featuring visual artists, makers, and craftsmen.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BATON ROUGE SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge. Celebrating Baton Rouge's soul food with cooking competitions, music, arts and more. Free. brsoulfoodfest.com.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
BASF KIDS' LAB: OPERATION FILTRATION: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the process of creating clean water by doing it yourself. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
GREAT CHILDREN'S BOOKS 2019 REVEAL PARTY: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A reveal party for the winners of a recent vote for the area's favorite children's picture book and chapter book. For ages 1-11.
MONDAY
MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT: 7 p.m., Galvez Plaza, 238 North Blvd. A concert to honor fallen soldiers with patriotic music, hymns, and marches.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: 5 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU pianist Jan Grimes and neurologist and LSU music alumna Dr. Sarah Perez on their journey with Parkinson's disease and the healing power of music. They will perform five compositions and share their story of how they have come full circle from teacher and student to doctor and patient. Doors open at 5 p.m. Talk starts at 6 p.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
"NEWSIES": 6 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A preview of the upcoming Theatre Baton Rouge summer performance. $15, includes one free cocktail; $10 for ages under 21. Limited tickets available. theatrebr.org/newsieshappyhour.html.
DISCOVER NATURE — THE BROWN PELICAN: 6:30 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. An inspiring talk about the Brown Pelican Restoration efforts that have been ongoing for 51 years by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. $5 for members of Hilltop, CANPS and LMNGB, $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door. lsu.edu/hilltop/programs.
WEDNESDAY
WINE WALK: SUMMER OPENER: 5:30 p.m., Downtown Baton Rouge. An open group of wine lovers going to 4-5 venues for 2 tastings, an hour at each venue. Cost $10. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
"THE PICTURE OF HEALTH": 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Healthcare Gallery, 3488 Brentwood Drive. A photography exhibit about invisible illnesses and the Baton Rougeans living with multiple sclerosis, lupus, diabetes, diabetes and other medical conditions not easily visible to others. Free. facebook.com/picofhealthbr.
THURSDAY
ROARIN' ON THE RIVER: 6:30 p.m., Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum's inaugural gala. Black tie, military dress or 1940s attire optional for red carpet photos. Featuring a rum stroll, live entertainment, balloon pop, raffle, buffet and a live auction. $125 per person; $200 per couple; and $1,500 for a table of 10 at universe.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Nam and Steve Schmidt, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through Saturday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm