Even though it's October, we're still seeing temperatures soaring into the 90s. Our evening temperatures are cooling off a bit, but rain has been scarce.
Turfgrass and lawns are going brown, if not just downright throwing in the towel. Plants are beginning to wilt and turn yellow; leaves are starting to drop. Weeds, insects and diseases can't be far behind.
Thank goodness forecasters are predicting a cold front and chance of rain in our near future.
So how do plants combat a shortage of water coupled with high temperatures? Their first line of defense is to close the pores on their leaves and stems to prevent further water loss, followed by wilting. Eventually, plants drop their leaves in an effort to survive and go into dormancy. Ultimately, with no relief, some plants will die.
If you need to replace plants or are adding to your landscape, there are things you can do to help. First, select plants that can tolerate drought.
Plants differ in their water requirements. Some are tougher than others. Succulent plants — especially sedums, cactus, yuccas, aloe vera, crown of thorns and kalanchoe plants — are great examples of plants that do not need a lot of water.
Ornamental grasses are also drought tolerant, and this is the time of year that they show off their gorgeous flower spikes called plumes. Ornamental grasses do not seem fazed by the drought at all.
Some commonly used ornamental grasses for our landscapes are zebra grass (miscanthus sinensis "Zebrinus"), pampas grass (cortaderia selloana), fireworks fountain grass, (pennisetum setaceum "Fireworks", which is a Louisiana Super Plant), pink muhly grass (muhlenbergia capillaris), panic grass or switchgrass (panicum virgatum, which is a native plant.
In general, native plants tend to be the most drought tolerant because they have adapted to our climate.
Where you plant is also important.
Plants, especially turfgrass, growing under the canopy of a large tree are the first to wilt because they can't compete for water with the extensive root system of trees, so avoid planting there.
To help your plant survive, incorporate organic matter into the soil, layer on mulch and weed regularly.
Of course you'll want to water during droughts. The best time to do so is the early morning and late evening to help prevent evaporation and allow plants several hours without sun to take up the water into their system. Infrequent but deep watering with soaker hoses or drip irrigation is best.
October is traditionally one of the driest months in Louisiana, and it doesn't look like it's going to get better soon on the rain front, so get out there and help your plants.
Here’s hoping for shorter, cooler days and nights ahead.