At 28, elementary school teacher Leigh McClendon's goal is to be debt-free and own a house and a vehicle by age 30. He plans to use his growing social media fame to achieve that goal. With 3.1 million Tik-Tok followers, he's on his way.
His Tik-tok name is leigh_mcnasty, and his most popular series of videos show the random things that kids say in the classroom, in particular. McClendon plays all the characters in his videos.
"I portray a teacher teaching and a kid will interrupt and say his aunt's birthday is next week," McClendon said.
Having just finished his third year teaching in the Shreveport area, McClendon has been growing his Tik-Tok following since December 2019 -- and is leaving this week to head to Hollywood to be a part of Jay Leno's game show revival on Fox, "You Bet Your Life."
"You don't get many opportunities to be on tv, and this will be my first time," McClendon said about his upcoming 48-hour trip to California.
"I'm at the point with my social media stuff that I could do it full time, but there's a part of me that thinks I might miss teaching," McClendon said, explaining that most of his income comes passively from video views from Tik-Tok and Facebook.
"A lot of money I make comes from merchandise -- shirts and stickers. On one video I said, 'If I put a cowboy hat on a bee, would it say beehaw?'"
Then, he worked with his merchandise team to make a beehaw shirt.
"That has sold like wildfire," he said.
McClendon says that most of his fourth-grade students are aware of his social media prowess -- and love it.
"Some of them come up with ideas and try to get me to include them," he said. "My family thinks it's crazy. They think it's funny because I'm being myself."
The Montgomery, La. native has a running joke with his Tik-Tok followers that he's getting off the app. He is working to grow his YouTube followers "because they pay a lot better than Tik-Tok," he said.
McClendon is also a professional gamer.
He said he has been involved with videography for a long time.
"I started in 4-H," he said. "I got on Tik-Tok during Christmas break my first year teaching. I downloaded the app, made a video, posted it, went to sleep and work up and my video had been viewed 100,000 times. I was like I guess this is what I'll do now."
@leigh_mcnasty Kids say the most random things #kids #school #teacher ♬ original sound - Leigh McClendon