St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, will host Adoremus! The Eucharist: Source and Summit of our Christian Life Lenten Reflection at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dr. Geoffrey Bain, independent scholar of philosophy, literature and history, will present the reflection.
Confessions are at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., with Lenten reflection immediately following.
Visit www.stagnesbr.org for more information.
Organist performance
Noted organist Jacob Benda will perform on St. Joseph Cathedral’s 50-rank three-manual Reuter pipe organ “Providence” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Benda, a native and resident of St. Cloud, Minnesota, whose appearance in Baton Rouge was postponed twice over the last two years — due first to the initial lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic and then by a hand injury — will give a program of classic, sacred and improvisational organ works by composers Charles Tournemire, Maurice Durufle, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Francis Poulenc, Charles Marie Widor and Cesar Franck.
Among the program’s highlights will be the southeast U.S. premiere of “The Phoenix” by David Bednall, accompanied by locally renowned Borislava Iltcheva on the violin.
Benda has been a featured solo recitalist and lecturer at universities, festivals, and cathedrals throughout the United States including Yale University, Wesleyan University, the Universities of Arizona, Iowa, and North Texas, the East Texas Pipe Organ Festival, Glendale Methodist Church in Los Angeles, Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Jackson, Mississippi, Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, Plymouth Congregational Church in Seattle, and others.
Upcoming engagements include a solo concert at the 2022 Piccolo Spoleto Festival, a performance of organ concerti by Poulenc and Rheinberger with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the world premiere performance of Organ Concerto No. 2 by James Callahan at the University of St. Thomas, and two solo concerts in Germany at Magdeburg Cathedral and St. Peter and Paul in Niederndodeleben.
He serves as the chapel music director and organist at the University of Saint Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as adjunct organ faculty in the music department. In 2015, he earned his doctor of musical arts degree from LSU under the mentorship of concert organist Herndon Spillman, protégé of Maurice Duruflé.
The program is free and open to the public.
St. Joseph Cathedral also is working to revitalize its lay ministries with a Stewardship of Ministry Fair on Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20.
Father J. Cary Bani, cathedral rector/pastor, sees the effort as “a timely and opportune way to invite and encourage our parishioners and friends, especially those who have begun to worship with us, to consider a greater involvement or renewed commitment to parish life and ministry.”
Many of the cathedral parish’s lay ministries diminished in number over the past two years due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with most COVID-19 restrictions lifted, masking optional in church buildings, and attendance at weekend liturgies increasing, the cathedral parish’s development group is leading the charge to beef up their worship, community life, social responsibility, and administration ministries with new and returning volunteers.
Interested volunteers can sign up for spots in the areas of worship, social responsibility, community life and administrative support.
During signup weekend, refreshments and beverages will be served in the Parish Hall after each of the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The cathedral is located at 401 Main St. For more information, contact the cathedral parish office, (225) 387-5928 or office@cathedralbr.org.
Community shower
The young adult ministry of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church believes "it takes a village to raise a child" so it's hosting a community shower for ages newborn to 8 years old.
The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the church's parking lot, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
The donation list includes diapers/wipes; girls' clothing sizes 0 to youth large; boys' clothing sizes 0 to youth large; new and gently-used kids', boys' and girls' shoes; hygiene products (deodorant, lotions, soap, etc.); hair products (combs, brushes, bows, gels, etc); and boys' and girls' underwear and undershirts sizes 2 toddler to 10.
Donations are being accepted through Friday, March 18, and may be dropped off at the church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm. Saturday. Donors may also make a monetary donation through Cash App $Berean4555 and tag the donation "Community Shower."
Pastor sought
Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church is seeking a leader to join its staff and congregation.
"This is a unique opportunity to lead a very healthy church into a new season of dynamic ministry and influence for Jesus," a news release says.
Interested applicants may mail a letter of application and résumé to Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 736 N. 35th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802, hand deliver to church location, or email to beatrice_armstrong@subr.edu.
March walk
Unity Baton Rouge invites the public to join a March walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, in front of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, 538 South Blvd.
The group will walk to the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.
For more information, call (225) 755-3043.
Deacon events
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Highway 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, invites all deacons for fellowship and training at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Guest speakers will be Dr. Henry Goings ("Deacons as Model Servants") and the Rev. Robert McCallum ("Deacons & Pastors' Relationship").
Dinner will be served.