Dear Next Generation of Black People,
As you are reading this letter, I hope that you are surrounded by love and thriving. I also hope that you are confident in your agency to direct your life and feel proud of the family whose legacies of resilience, resistance, and triumph created you.
When I think about Black History Month, it has often been a way to highlight famous Black people who came before us to illustrate how strong and smart we are as a people. And while all of that is true, also true is that Black History is more than a celebration in February to learn about Black inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs.
Your family history is also Black history and it’s an opportunity to celebrate those in our own families whose resilience, resistance, and survival has enabled you to be the agentic Black person you are.
So my hope for your generation is that you expand the idea of celebrating Black history and make it more micro. Our stories of survival and triumph are Black History. And knowing how to identify and celebrate and write our own narratives within our families is powerfully agentic.
As American Black people, we are not a conquered people as so many narratives have suggested. Each of us has a family narrative, one of resistance and triumph, that is worthy of celebrating from January to December at both the macro and micro level. History is a powerful tool and it’s important to know our own.
With love,
Toryah Cameron, New Orleans