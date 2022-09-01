John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt: A Parable" is billed as a one-act play, but Chrissy Bienvenu begs to differ.
"It's been said that the first act is what takes place on stage, and the second act is what the audience talks about after the play has ended," she said. "And I believe that's true."
But the beliefs of her character, Sister Aloysius, aren't so concrete. Oh, she's sure of what she believes at first, but by the end of "Doubt," even she admits that she doubts.
As does the audience.
But that was Shanley's point in writing this drama about a Catholic priest who may or may not have sexually abused a child in his school.
And yet Shanley's story has a way of reaching beyond St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx.
"With the cancel culture in the last few years, I found this play particularly relevant to what's happening today," said Greg Williams Jr., director of this Theatre Baton Rouge production. "It really does have a bigger meaning."
"Doubt" opens on Friday, Sept. 8, in Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, which provides an intimate setting between the four-person cast and its audience.
"The story is intense, and there are a lot of strong emotions in this story, so the audience needs to be close to it," Williams said. "It needs to play out in this setting."
"Doubt" made its Broadway debut in March 2005, eventually winning the Tony Award for Best Play.
Its story is set in 1964, where the charismatic Father Flynn, played by Aaron Wood, is trying to upend the strict customs at St. Nicholas. School principal Sister Aloysius Beauvier has fiercely guarded these customs in a way that seems coldhearted at first.
She rules with an iron glove and believes in the power of fear-based disciplined.
"But you come to realize that everything she does is done to protect the kids in her school," Bienvenu said. "Everything she does is for them."
Even her underling, the naive, tenderhearted Sister James, played by Makaylee Secrest, comes to understand Sister Aloysius' motives.
Yet the winds of political change are sweeping through the community, and the school has just accepted its first Black student, Donald Miller. And when Sister James shares with Sister Aloysius her guilt-inducing suspicion that Father Flynn is paying too much personal attention to Donald, Sister Aloysius sets off on a personal crusade to unearth the truth and to expunge Flynn from the school.
Now, Sister Aloysius has no proof but rides her moral certainty into a battle of wills with Father Flynn, which threatens to tear apart the community.
Caught in the middle is Donald's mom, played by Allyson Lee, who is grateful that Father Flynn and St. Nicholas are providing her son a safe space from his father's physical abuse.
Is Sister Aloysius right in the end? Is Father Flynn falsely accused?
Those are questions purposely left open by Shanely.
"If you ask all of us, we'll tell you how the play is beautifully written, how each word is perfectly chosen," Williams said. "But I also love a play that doesn't come to a conclusion in the end. There is doubt, and the audience leaves with doubt."
And that's where the second act begins.
'Doubt: A Parable'
Theatre Baton Rouge's production of John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award-winning play.
WHEN: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, and Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15-18. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
ADMISSION: $30 for adults, $25 for students.
TICKETS/INFO: (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.