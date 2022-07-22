The Capital Area CASA Association is making a big change at the top, but some things never seem to change. Like volunteer Lisa Mohr.
Liz Betz, who retires as executive director at the end of July, has been the face of CASA for all but a few months of its 30-year history. Allison Traxler, after 15 years with Volunteers of America, will take the helm as CASA faces a volunteer shortage caused by the COVID pandemic.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are trained to represent the interests of children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. Capital Area CASA usually has enough advocates to cover children in the system, but that’s not the case now.
“There’s a long list,” Traxler said. “We’re trying to really close that gap.”
Which makes people like Mohr so valuable. Although CASA asks for a one-year commitment from volunteers, Mohr is currently serving her 18th case and 25th child since starting in 2009.
“Lisa Mohr is amazing,” Betz said.
Mohr, 61, had volunteered in Baton Rouge’s Catholic schools when her children attended. Her daughter volunteered for National Charity League and attended recreational events that CASA holds for the children it serves. When her daughter finished high school, Mohr shifted her volunteer work to CASA.
“This is a job you can do if you work. This is a job you can do if you’re retired,” Mohr said. “You can find a few hours or as much time as you want to devote to this, and you’re having the most impact on people that really need you.”
Mohr’s first case was a 3-month-old boy with a leg broken from physical abuse whom she saw through the process of his being adopted, and she remains in touch with him. Several of her cases have been infants, but she’s also handled teens. Some have been adopted, and others were able to return to their homes.
The CASA volunteer represents the child’s interests in juvenile court, and Mohr visits with the child, birth parents, foster parents and teachers so she can provide information to the judge in each case.
“Judge (Adam) Haney, the judge I’m usually before, he always says, ‘Mrs. Mohr, what do you have for me,’” she said. “They listen to the CASA because they value the work that we do. … These people care about what I have to say.”
The advocates also help connect families with medical, social, educational and mental health services that the child might need. Although advocates receive 32 hours of training before being assigned a case, Mohr said support from CASA’s staff — especially her supervisor, Ricketta Monroe — is the most important resource she has.
“I find this worth so very essential, worthwhile and, most importantly, extremely rewarding,” Mohr said. “If I can have a positive impact on a child at perhaps the worst moment in his life, then I feel I have made a difference. I think each of us have a way to make a difference, and this is a way that’s organized. You get guidance. It makes a difference one child at a time.”
For Betz, that totals up to more than 3,000 children since she became the fledgling organization’s executive director in 1993. Her tenure will end at CASA’s Fiesta fundraiser on Sunday, July 31, at the Renaissance Hotel.
“I never intended to stay so long, but there was always something else I wanted to do,” Betz said. “The status quo doesn’t appeal to me. I always wanted to offer the best we could give to these kids. I have high expectations of our program and our staff, but they want that, too. They want these kids to have the best outcome we can provide.”