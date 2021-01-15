When Suzie Smith Reeves wanted to join the LSU marching band, her sisters scoffed and convinced her that doing so would ruin her social life.
So she set aside her Tiger Band dreams, but not her trumpet, blasting out tunes any chance she got.
Who’s laughing now?
Hundreds and sometimes thousands on Instagram. That’s who.
Reeves, a Houma native, has turned her love of performing into a well-liked quirky feed on the social media site.
The short videos are whimsical depictions of popular songs featuring the 57-year-old Reeves dressed in over-the-top costumes playing along on her trumpet.
Dressed as Jessie from “Toy Story,” Reeves plays “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Wearing a black leotard and tights, she lets loose to Beyonce’s “All the Single Ladies.” In an inflatable T-Rex costume, Reeves performs the theme from “Jurassic Park,” about which she wrote: “Can I play the trumpet in a Dino costume? You bet Jurassican.”
Reeves began making the videos early in the COVID-19 lockdown when the weather in New Jersey, where she and husband Rip now live, drove her a little stir-crazy.
But it's daughter Emelie who got her mom on the Insta (as the kids say). Suzie Reeves sent Emelie the videos and she shared them with friends.
From homeless to hopeful: Empower 225 helps young people who have slipped through society's safety net
“They were, like, ‘This is hilarious. You have to make an account,’” Emelie Reeves said. “That’s when I created the Suzie Trumpet Updates.”
In the early days of the Instagram account, which started last April, Reeves produced a video every few days. She had kept Halloween and other costumes the family had used over the decades and challenged herself to not repeat any of them. Reeves had sheet music, so sometimes a song would send her in search of a costume, and vice versa.
“I don’t even know how my mind works,” she said. “First, I think I have a lot of time. The weather was terrible. At the time, my husband and I — it was just he and I because our kids are grown — and he was off at work, and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do something.’”
Initially, she starred alone. Then she got husband Rip, a Harahan native whom she met at LSU, into the act in cameo roles or dancing in the background. They found that videos that included him were more popular, especially when she played “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid” in a hot tub with Rip, who sat in the water beside her holding toy fish. That video appeared on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” broadcast, Reeves said. Their daughters also have been in front of the camera.
“And my husband is totally game now when I mention it,” Reeves said. “The last ‘Dirty Dancing’ one, he’s the one who kept saying, ‘We’ve got to shoot that. We’ve got to shoot that.’ I’ve made a convert of him.”
Reeves herself became a trumpet convert in fourth grade when her elementary school had a band. The fourth of seven children, she said she liked that it made her stand out.
“I really took to it, and the joke was that my family supported me, but they said I had to practice inside the closet because, as you can imagine, it was pretty loud,” she recalled.
She continued to play through her high school years at Vandebilt Catholic in Houma. At her own wedding reception, she picked up her horn to give everyone a taste of the “Basin Street Blues.” She later played in community bands both in Boston and New Jersey.
Now that the temperatures are again dipping low in the northeast, Reeves is heading back to her basement (where Louisiana-themed posters line the walls) to produce more videos. She’s already posted some Christmas-themed videos.
“We’ve acquired a few more costumes during the holidays," she said, "so I definitely have a few more I want to do."