To get there takes an entire day and three to four flights. We are drowsy when we finally arrive at my grandmother's home in Colombia, South America. It's a small community, Colonial Town, Girón in Santander.
The trip marks the day my real vacation begins. It is the most fun part of my summer. And while I am always reluctant to go, having to sit through the entire day of flights, when our vacation is over, I do not want to leave.
One of my favorite places to be has got to be my grandmother’s house.
Her house is surrounded on two sides by vibrant green vegetation and the rich smell of fresh earth. Below the bridge next to the house is a river full of plant and animal life. Next to the house, hummingbirds zip around and iguanas observe us in nearby trees. There is a constant sound of the crunching gravel and gates creaking open and closed behind me as cars enter and leave the lot belonging to the house. The smell of gasoline and car fumes drifts toward my nose from passing vehicles.
Out in the streets, stray but well-fed dogs walk by. A couple of cats scurry around beneath parked cars or creep along the tops of walls.
Upon walking in, I immediately notice that all the windows and doors are open. The floor feels rough on my feet, and the television is always on. Seeing familiar shows from home but in Spanish surprises me at first, but soon becomes the norm.
There is no air conditioner in the house, but it is breezy and there are no insects to be seen.
I immediately smell my grandmother’s wonderful cooking. There is almost always one of my cousins over spending time with us.
Near my room, I hear my aunt’s pet parrot, Pastora, squawking and saying a few words in Spanish.
I taste the cold, vanilla ice cream from one of the vendors outside or fill my mouth with the taste of the fizzy, unique sodas not found in the United States. It truly feels like an extremely homey place.
I travel to my grandmother’s house every summer, and it feels just like my real home.
At first glance it may seem bare-bones or lacking in quality. The reality is the opposite. It is not fancy or high-tech, but it has everything I need to enjoy myself.
It is inviting. It has a unique feel. It is filled with great people and things.
My grandmother’s house is the best place to stay for a vacation.