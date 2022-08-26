LSU’s Jennifer Davis has a career, four kids and a new book: ‘My battle is with time'

we were angry
At our town, with its shuttered strip malls, its buckled porches, its peeling paint, its overgrown parks, where we spent idle nights screaming “Bohemian Rhapsody” and puking up Boone’s Farm behind the broken playground equipment. At our teachers, with their beefy hips and feathered bangs and perky calendar-tracking sweaters: jack-o-lanterns, grinning turkeys, ho-ho-ing Santas, heel-clicking leprechauns. At how they made us kneel on the cool tile in front of the class during homeroom to press a yardstick against our knees to measure the length of our skirts. At our guidance counselor, with his lopsided mustache and shiny tie, his wall of books on ACT exam prep and colleges, books he never opened while he talked to us about exciting career opportunities in cosmetology or medical billing, the practical virtues of a vo-tech track. At the monotony of our days, their promise to unfurl one after the other with a bruising consistency as far as we girls could imagine. …
So begins Jennifer Davis’ new book, "We Were Angry," which will be released Monday. Davis, director of LSU’s Master of Fine Arts and creative writing program, describes the collection of linked short stories as “almost like a novel.”
The stories are loosely based on Lake Martin, Alabama, the small town where Davis, 48, grew up — the same town she spent years planning to escape.
“All I ever wanted to do was get out, and now this is all I ever write about,” she said.
“We Were Angry” is Davis’ third book about small-town Alabama, which she describes as an amazing place with a dark history just beneath the surface — or front and center, as the case may be.
“Life there offers so much cognitive dissonance. You try to make sense of it, so much to unravel — to see truths that shouldn’t coexist,” she said. “Before the internet, you were absolutely isolated. MTV was the first world other than the one I knew. I’m trying to reconcile that.”
Davis has relied on Flannery O’Conner’s philosophy: “The fact is that anybody who has survived his childhood has enough information about life to last him the rest of his days. If you can't make something out of a little experience, you probably won't be able to make it out of a lot.”
Davis launched her career with a meteoric rise in the literary world. She was a tenure-track professor at 28. At 29, she won the prestigious Iowa Award for Short Fiction for "Her Kind of Want." Random House published her second book, "Our Former Lives in Art," in 2007, which Barnes and Noble named as a "Discover Great New Writers" selection.
Davis was on a trajectory toward literary fame and fortune.
Then, she started having children.
Now, Davis is still a serious writer, but she is also the mother of four boys, Jubal, 15; Silas, 13; Tobias, 9; and Elias, 3.
With no local family, she and her husband, Eric Sorensen, who works in student affairs at Southern University’s Law Center, tag team complex logistics that includes navigating their own careers, plus meals, laundry, emotional support and pick p/drop-off services to four different schools, Boy Scouts, cello, taekwondo, soccer and more.
Oh, and there's the care of one dog, one rabbit and a guinea pig.
While “there are people with a gazillion kids who seem to do amazing things,” try as hard as she does, Davis said she doesn’t believe she measures up — and yet she can’t help but compare.
The bottom line is that her idea of a successful career changed when she had children. Although she may have previously thought fulfillment came from writing the right stuff and winning the big literary awards, when the accolades came, she asked herself, “This is it?”
In essence, the question presented a test of courage — option A or option B — or maybe some blend thereof.
“I found myself much more interested in what kind of stroller I wanted to buy,” she said with a chuckle.
Even still, Davis is brave enough to ask what many are afraid to say out loud: Did she give up part of her career because she chose to have children?
She acknowledges the truth but doesn't regret her choice.
“Do men feel this? I don’t know,” she asked and answered, explaining that when her first son was born a month early and spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit, all her plans went sideways.
“When I held that up to my career …” and the rest of that sentence remained unspoken, with implications as clear as the power that's represented in silence.
She even considered giving up writing and becoming a NICU nurse.
“I had to fall back in love with stories and their power to heal — and part of that is about being from a small town in Alabama,” she said.
Davis says that these days, her life has become the constant pursuit of motherhood and writing, that she can be in a room with her kid or others, yet not be in a room because she’s with her fictional characters instead.
“My kids call me out on it every single time, and they resent it,” she said.
As Mother Nature assures, “Inevitably, my kids win out.”
Because she realizes her kids are going to grow up.
“They’re going to grow up. They’re going to be gone, and what am I going to be left with?” she said. “With that and all of the turmoil of the world, writing these stories felt narcissistic and navel-gazing.”
Sorensen says he remains in awe of his wife.
"What always amazes me is how Jennifer can retain her passion for writing and teaching even as she is managing four kids and our lives," he said. "She's had to re-create a writing life in the chaos."
In the midst of that chaos, her new book took time — 11 years in all.
“Right now, my battle is with time,” she said. “At my age, having the kind of career I wanted has passed me. Maybe it happens for people later in life. Maybe I’ll have a resurrection. I’m not scared of aging. I look forward to it if I can just sleep through the night! I haven’t slept through a full night in 14 years.”
Later, Davis reflected on her ongoing battle.
“My youngest is turning 4 soon,” she said. “I can see a glimmer of light of time."