Find out what Civil War soldiers experienced when The Oakley Civil War Reenactment takes place at Audubon State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24-25.
The weekend event centers around the year 1864, with Civil War reenactors dressed in historically accurate uniforms presenting a look at the daily life of average soldiers. See cannons fire, musket demonstrations, a period dance class on Saturday and camp life. A reenactment of the 1864 skirmish across the grounds of the park will be presented each day.
Audubon State Historic Site is located 30 minutes north of Baton Rouge near St. Francisville on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish. For more information, call (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739.
Admission for Oakley House Tours and Grounds is $10; $8 ages 62 and older; $6 ages 4-17; and free for ages 3 and younger. Grounds-only admission is $5 for ages 4 and older; free for ages 3 and younger.
Audubon State Historic Site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in the 1800s. The park includes a museum, picnic area, pavilion and nature trail. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, the park is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.