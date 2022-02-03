Almost four decades after it happened, the worst moment of Jody Plauché's life still resonates with audiences. Thursday, it was part of one of the country's most popular podcasts.
Plauché, who was 11 when his father, Gary Plauché killed the man who kidnapped and sexually abused his son, was featured on 'My Favorite Murder', whose twice-weekly podcasts receive 35 million listens a month.
The podcast cited several published news accounts for the story, including a Nov. 9, 2019, Advocate story about how Plauché had written a book, "Why Gary Why," in an effort to tell parents how to spot sexual predators who might target their children. Plauché spent several years as a sexual assault counselor in Pennsylvania.
"I've done other true crime podcasts ... over the last couple of years, but I didn't hear about this one," Plauché said.
Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstack spent over 17 minutes recounting how Plauché's karate coach, Jeff Doucet, took him to California before being arrested and Plauché was returned to his family. When Gary Plauché learned when police were bringing Doucet back, he shot Doucet in the head as officers were escorting him through Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
Plauché said he didn't want his father to kill his abuser. Gary Plauché pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge and was sentenced to five years of probation. He was given a suspended seven-year sentence and did not serve any jail time. He died in 2014.