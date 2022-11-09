FRIDAY
SALUTE TO VETERANS: 10 a.m. to noon, Iberville Veterans Memorial, 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine. Musical, drill team and color guard performances, and speech by Gov. John Bel Edwards. playiberville.com/event/salute-to-veterans/.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 2202 False River Drive, New Roads. Speakers, food. pctourism.org.
TREE LIGHTING AND SANTA ARRIVAL CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tanger Outlets Gonzales, 2400 Tanger Blvd. Entertainment, kids' games, face painting, food trucks and a DJ. Free.
KINETICS FUNDRAISER: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Live art auction, music, food and drinks. $50, gallery members; $60, nonmembers. batonrougegallery.org or kinetics-2022-tickets.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"OPERATING SYSTEMS": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Tuesday-Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Swine Palace's production of Corinna Schulenberg's 2018 drama. $32, adults; $22, seniors, LSU faculty and staff; $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE ADDAMS FAMILY": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
MERRY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. More than 200 booths, along with children's events and a VIP shopping option. General admission is $10. www.MerryMarket.Shop.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
FORGOTTEN LIVES: noon to 3 p.m., Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Get a glimpse of the life of the enslaved who lived and worked at Oakley Plantation harvesting crops. (225) 635-3739.
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T.": 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. A musical tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin, with a live band and vocalists. $45 and up. ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
"CENTRILLION": 3 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Art Building, Dalrymple Drive. An LSU Opera Turner-Fischer Center performance. No cash sales. Tickets $12-$32 at lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=4
WEDNESDAY
"PARASITE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at the Manship. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
MERRY MUSEUM STORE HOLIDAY SHOPPING: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Curated gifts, drinks, special discounts and giveaways, gift wrapping and more. Free. lasm.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.