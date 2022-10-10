Do colors influence an individual with dementia?
Many studies have been conducted on color and light with many contrasting results. However, for the most part, the use of various colors, particularly in the environment for those living with dementia, can be helpful in providing quality of care. Color preferences for individuals with dementia are red, blue and green.
For instance, blue is a restful color with a calming effect. Research shows that using blue in the physical environment can actually lower blood pressure, and that blue rooms are seemingly cooler several degrees as opposed to rooms painted in shades of reds and oranges. Blue also increases the apparent size of the room, and blue is a good choice for dinner plates and utensils as it produces a contrast of food.
The color red increases brain wave activity, decreases the apparent size of the room, and increases the perceived temperature of the room. If you want to get the attention of an individual with Alzheimer's or dementia, use red. Additionally, in addition to blue, red is a good color for dinner plates and utensils as it offers good contrast with food and stimulates the appetite.
Green is symbolic of growth and life and is the most restful of colors. It reduces central nervous system activity, and helps individuals remain calm. Using green makes rooms appear larger. Particularly, lime green is effective with individuals with Alzheimer's or dementia for visual attention, i.e., visual cues for bathrooms, bedrooms, walkers, etc. For the affected individual who may have aggressive tendencies, try using pink in their personal space as it tends to ease aggression. Black and gray colors can cause anxiety and confusion.
The use of contrast is extremely important for marking edges of things, drawing attention to furniture or other tripping hazards, and making it easier to locate food on the plate or the toilet seat in a white-on-white bathroom. Contrast can be used to help define objects more clearly. Using a color that contrasts with the background draws attention to key features. For example, use a contrasting wall color so that it can be easier to locate switches and sockets, railings and handrails. Doors of the bathroom can be painted a different color than other rooms in the house for easier identification, and toilets can be painted a different color than the floor or wall color. Using a contrast color in the kitchen to highlight edges of cabinets helps affected individuals locate themselves within their surroundings and reduces accidental injuries from edges.
In addition to the environment, look at other ways in using color for the affected individual. Incorporate color in the individual's wardrobe, using his/her favorite colors, preferably solids and materials without busy designs. Reports show that individuals feel happier when wearing colors such as coral, peach and variations of orange.
Bear in mind that due to natural thickening of the lens of the eye with age, older people may experience colors as "washed out" and find blues, greens and purples harder to differentiate. Additionally, color preferences can change, and the individual with dementia experiences increasing sensitivity to all things, so it is necessary to create a balance throughout the journey of the disease.