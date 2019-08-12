Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Louisiana DAR Workshop on Aug. 2-3 in Pineville.
The event included business meetings and a dinner on Friday and a Saturday luncheon followed by meetings with state committee chairwomen. Susan Gillette Meer, Pennsylvania organizing secretary, spoke on ways for chapters to increase and retain members.
New state officers were introduced, and state Regent Charlotte White talked about her proposed state project. She encouraged members to attend the Board of Management meeting on Nov. 2 in Pineville for more details regarding her project.
Members bought items for the DAR Hindman Settlement School and provided items for gift baskets to benefit the Service for Veterans Committee.
DAR membership is open to women at least 18 years old who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
United Way kicks off 95th year
Capital Area United Way kicked off its 95th year with its annual meeting July 30 at L’Auberge Hotel and Casino. Petroleum Service Corp. was premier sponsor of the event.
New board officers are: Chairman Robert Schneckenburger, Hancock Whitney Bank; Chairman-elect and Resource Development Chairman Aaron Stanford, Morgan Stanley; Secretary and Community Impact Chairwoman Amanda Stout, McGlinchey Stafford; Treasurer and Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Britt, Westlake Chemical; Resource Development Chairwoman-elect Michelle Hardy, Turner Industries; Communications and Marketing Chairwoman Jolen Stein, BASF; past Board Chairman and Governance Committee Chairman Stewart Gordon, Louisiana Healthcare Connections; and President and CEO George Bell.
Elected as board members at large are Alfred Harrell with the Southern University Foundation; Stacey Gautreau with Dow Chemical; Stan Levy with Sasso; Dave Luecke with ExxonMobil; Jackie McCreary with Mosaic; Amanda Stout with McGlinchey Stafford; Michael Tipton with Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation; John Everett with Iberia Bank; Allen Pertuit with Shell; and Clay Young with Clay Young Enterprises.
Glen Oaks Class of ‘69 sets reunion
The Glen Oaks High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cypress Hall in Prairieville. For details, email jh823608@yahoo.com or call (225) 270-4277. Deadline for reservations is Sept. 14.
