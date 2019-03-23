I come from a long line of porch sitters — a true cast of characters who shaped my youth.
My mama’s folks were from Crystal Springs, Mississippi. My daddy’s people hailed from Winnfield. Miraculously, they all wound up in Ferriday, home of Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Gilley and Brother Jimmy Lee Swaggart. But I digress.
I was an only child born in 1960, but I had a slew of cousins. Some of my Dad’s brothers migrated north — to Shreveport — but they and my cousins would come back to Ferriday to visit several times a year.
Oh, and when they did, what fun!
After a huge meal cooked by my grandmother of some sort of fried meat, biscuits and gravy, and vegetables from the garden, my parents would porch sit. We kids would play under the porch — and listen …
The talk ran from politics (how great Huey Long was for the railroad men) to the weather (never plant before Easter as it always freezes one last time). And there was always a critique of last Sunday’s sermon from the First Baptist Church.
Of course, those topics were not the ones my cousins and I waited for. My parents were horrified when they learned I could spell D-I-V-O-R-C-E when they were talking about who was splitting up from whom in town.
Another time I had to pick my own switch. You see, my mom’s brother pulled up in front of the porch in his 18-wheeler. He was a big rig driver. Oh glory, he let us kids sit in the cab. He also brought a beautiful lady with him for this visit. Well yours truly darted out from under the porch proclaiming, "That's not Aunt Irene!" Well, it wasn’t. I was sent promptly into the house.
These are such good memories of a sweeter time. I can still feel that cool dirt in which we sat, burying time capsule treasures stuffed into jelly jars, being called up to turn the ice cream crank and playing hide and seek at dusk.
We had no idea what a cellphone was or the internet, and, in my humble opinion, we were better off for it.
I truly miss porch sitting and all it entailed.
— Walsh lives in Baton Rouge