Details
Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard.
Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: lunch comes in just under $9
When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
I met her at the Mayberry Dining Hall on Southern’s campus the second week of May. Finals had just ended, so the campus wasn’t crowded and parking was easy. Merrick explained that on a normal Monday in the school year, the cafeteria feeds between 800 and 900 people, including many from the community who know what I learned that day — the red beans and rice at Southern are no joke, the best I’ve ever had. (For the record, the fried chicken wasn’t bad either.)
“I eat here on Monday and it fuels me for the whole week,” Merrick said.
Merrick has worked at Southern for 27 years. She also attended school there and grew up in nearby Scotlandville. We walked through the line and selected our lunch and took a seat in the cafeteria. A young man named Kevin Taylor-Jarrell approached our table to chat with Merrick. Taylor-Jarrell is the outgoing SGA president and was helping to conduct an orientation for next year’s student government officers. He is headed to Chicago to work in the finance/tech industry.
Once Merrick and Taylor-Jarrell said their farewells, I asked her if she too had ever considered leaving.
“Whenever I’ve considered leaving, the greater opportunity was always here,” she said.
As we were beginning to eat, chef Charles Foster appeared bringing piping hot fried chicken. Who could say no? He also brought an extra cornbread muffin — and I did not complain about that either.
Merrick told me that both of her parents were educators, and I told her that mine were too. Her dad taught free enterprise at the high school level. They both attended Southern.
“Southern University and HBCUs, in general, created the African American middle-class,” Merrick said.
Merrick told me that her mother was a librarian. Doing our best to eat fried chicken with forks and knives, we began to discuss our mutual love of libraries.
“I see libraries a lot like I see universities — places that are open to knowledge,” she said. “That’s the beauty of a university — we do it all.”
Speaking of beauty, I told her that I loved the overlook of the Mississippi River Southern’s campus affords.
“The physical beauty of the campus, the sense of family runs deep here — from the students, faculty and staff,” she said.
We paused for a moment, having both cleaned our plates, having finally given up on the forks and knives on the chicken. The red beans and rice, cabbage, cornbread and fried chicken were all gone.
“Jan, she’s putting icing on something back there,” Merrick said. I looked behind me to the dessert area of the cafeteria — a lady was putting icing on what appeared to be an ice cream cone. Merrick went to investigate and returned with two ice cream cones topped with icing and filled with cake — a perfect way to end our meal.
Merrick told me that as a student she had many influential professors at Southern.
“Joannie Marx made a big difference for me. She taught African American literature,” Merrick said. “She was amazing.”
I asked her if being the smaller university in a two-university town ever got old.
“Southern holds its own because of its strength as an HBCU. We are considered a major HBCU,” Merrick said. “We collaborate and coordinate with LSU. This year, we’ll play them in football.”
She gave me a mini-history lesson about Southern. It was founded in 1880 in New Orleans and relocated to Baton Rouge in 1914 because it needed more land for the A&M component.
“That was part of the move here,” she said as she explained about the building that will be the visitors’ center dates back to 1840 and is the oldest building on campus. Four buildings on campus were WPA buildings.
I asked her where her favorite place on campus was, and she answered quickly.
“The bluff — any part of the bluff,” she said. “They say this turn to navigate on the river is a tough one. I don’t know anything about the details of navigating. I just watch. It’s majestic.”