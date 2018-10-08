IMG_3886.jpg
A cozy short-sleeve sweater is the perfect partner to sailor pants.

 PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER TRAHAN

Ahoy matey! Have you tried on any sailor pants lately?

Whether cropped or full length, sailor pants are extremely flattering. They flatten out the tummy and are a versatile piece, no matter the season.

In general, sailor pants have two rows of buttons and a wide leg. They do have a nautical vibe, which might make you think summer, but sailor pants can be easily styled for fall. Fabrics such as chambray/denim and wool make these pants just right for autumn days. 

You'll want to make sure you find the right style for your body. If you are apple-shaped or have an hourglass figure, a fuller pant leg will balance you out. If you are pear-shaped, look for a slimmer leg. If your body type is ruler straight, these pants can give you the appearance of curves.

For most body types, a straight or slightly flared leg will be the most flattering.

When styling sailor pants, go for simple tops, like this cozy short-sleeved sweater. Tucked-in and cropped tops tend to look best with this trend because they accentuate your waist. And, of course, you want to show off the buttons!

As the weather cools down, a tissue-thin turtleneck is another fabulous option. For a vintage vibe, look for feminine blouses with a bow or closed neckline. Jackets such as a bomber, cropped motorcycle or denim are other options that transition the sailor pant into this new season.

As for shoes, boots or booties work with the full-length pant. Mules, sandals, classic pumps or flats are great options for the cropped leg version.

So when you're looking for a fresh alternative to all the skinny jeans of the season, consider shipping out in sailor pants.

McKenna Bass Trahan is a mother, teacher and blogger. Check out her fashion favorites at stylewaltz.com.

