Ahoy matey! Have you tried on any sailor pants lately?
Whether cropped or full length, sailor pants are extremely flattering. They flatten out the tummy and are a versatile piece, no matter the season.
In general, sailor pants have two rows of buttons and a wide leg. They do have a nautical vibe, which might make you think summer, but sailor pants can be easily styled for fall. Fabrics such as chambray/denim and wool make these pants just right for autumn days.
You'll want to make sure you find the right style for your body. If you are apple-shaped or have an hourglass figure, a fuller pant leg will balance you out. If you are pear-shaped, look for a slimmer leg. If your body type is ruler straight, these pants can give you the appearance of curves.
For most body types, a straight or slightly flared leg will be the most flattering.
When styling sailor pants, go for simple tops, like this cozy short-sleeved sweater. Tucked-in and cropped tops tend to look best with this trend because they accentuate your waist. And, of course, you want to show off the buttons!
As the weather cools down, a tissue-thin turtleneck is another fabulous option. For a vintage vibe, look for feminine blouses with a bow or closed neckline. Jackets such as a bomber, cropped motorcycle or denim are other options that transition the sailor pant into this new season.
As for shoes, boots or booties work with the full-length pant. Mules, sandals, classic pumps or flats are great options for the cropped leg version.
So when you're looking for a fresh alternative to all the skinny jeans of the season, consider shipping out in sailor pants.