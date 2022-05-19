Just like any other, James Cruse's week has been barbecue-filled.
On Saturday, he and his team, Bluff City Smokers, grilled their way to a second-place finish in the ribs category at the prestigious Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Nicknamed "The Super Bowl of BBQ," 215 teams competed this year. Cruse already has first- and third-place trophies at home from the previous two Memphis in Mays, as well as placing sixth overall at the World Food Championships in barbecue (first place, pork) in 2021.
Then on Monday night, viewers watched Cruse compete in the second episode of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." No trophy here though, as the Louisiana pitmaster was eliminated after his brief, roller coaster of a run on the series' third season.
In "BBQ Brawl," three celebrity chefs guide nine contestants (three teams of three) through culinary challenges to test their skills as well as teamsmanship.
Over eight episodes, filmed in March 2021, the judges will select a "Master of 'Cue."
Picked first by celebrity chef Bobby Flay for his victorious team last week, that same team landed in the bottom on Monday with its Southwestern-themed barbecue dishes. Not only was Cruse confronted with a malfunctioning sausage stuffer in the "Need for Speed" advantage challenge, but also with a grill that tipped over at a critical moment in the two-hour, tag-team main challenge (He was finishing flat iron steaks for fajitas at the time, ouch).
"I cannot be the reason why we lose this challenge," Cruse says in the episode.
The mishaps added up to the judges' pronouncement that Louisiana's Cruse would be the first cook to leave the contest.
"I came here to represent NOLA. I thought I represented pretty well up until the last challenge, but I'll move on. I'll learn from this mistake, and there's always a next time," the disappointed griller says, exiting into the sunset.
Cruse, 45, hails from Arabi (he loves to call it Uptown Chalmette), and has been barbecuing for almost 25 years. It's so much a part of his life, he remembers the date — Sept. 1, 1997 — when his uncle, Ronnie Cruse, instructed him as he cooked his first rack of ribs.
He works as national sales manager for Deep South Blenders, which deals in bulk spices, seasonings and rubs. Personally, Cruse's barbecuing expertise has landed him 14 sponsorships with barbecue-related companies.
Back home from Memphis, Cruse took time to reflect on his short-lived stint on "BBQ Brawl."
How was working with Bobby Flay?
It was great. I got to work with someone that I looked up to watching on TV, one of the biggest, if not the biggest, food star in the world. And being his first pick is pretty cool.
Tell us about the problems with the sausage-making equipment.
For some reason, it jammed up, and it jammed up on any size tube. (The delay caused the team to lose out on having Flay assist them for an extra 15 minutes in the main challenge).
And about that overturned grill, what’s your perspective on that?
I really can't explain it. Maybe a leg or some other part was loose on it. I just don't know.
What’s the dish you’re most proud of from your time on the show?
Those from the skewer challenge (last week's advantage challenge). In 30 minutes, I was able to make fire-roasted poblano grits and do a type of New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp. It was the dish that represented who I am and where I'm from, and it was the one that impressed the judges enough to have Bobby Flay pick me first.
Would you be in another TV competition, and if so, what did you learn from this one that you’ll take to the next one?
I would absolutely be on another one. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity, the people I got to meet. What I learned was to expect the unexpected, and go into it with an open mind. Anything can happen.