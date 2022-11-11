The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will observe its "Annual Public Affairs and Religious Liberty Day at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The message is "Image and Worship: The United States of America in Bible Prophecy," with Judge John Michael Guidry, of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, as speaker.
November to Remember Revival
The First Love International Ministries and Prayer Center will host the November revival, starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at 753 N. Donmoor Ave. All are invited to attend.
"Spiritual Timing" Ladies Empowerment
The Charity Christian Center Church, 871 O'Neal Lane, will host a ladies' empowerment event at 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Enjoy worship, door prizes, empowering words, a Q&A panel and lunch.