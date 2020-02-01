I am a 73-year-old resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and I have been in an ecstatic daze over LSU’s national championship victory over the seemingly invincible Clemson Tigers.
It was Goliath vs. Goliath to determine which Goliath was the true king of the streak. And the loser didn’t exactly go down with a whimper, battling for all it was worth with every ounce of its strength until the final second had elapsed. Clemson had snatched victory from the hands of defeat on numerous occasions with second-wind efforts in the past, but not this time.
True greatness prevailed, and the victor may have been the greatest of all-time.
I resided in Baton Rouge 1970 to 1992. Even though it was a period of drought for national championships (best year: 10-1-1 in 1987 under Coach Mike Archer and fifth in the nation), LSU football wrapped its arms around me with the tenacity of a giant squid trying to drown a mammoth blue whale. There was no way to escape its grip. It was hopeless even to try.
Returning to work on a Monday morning was easy and always a joy if the Tigers had won the Saturday night before; a chore and a drag if they had not. One of my co-workers told me that a Tiger loss was a personal tragedy that caused him to experience more pain than he felt over the death of a minor relative.
I knew the feeling. My very life seemed to match the Tigers’ fate: The best years of my life were when they had a good year; the worst were when they did not. It’s funny how that works!
Overall, my life was rather drab. But put LSU football into the mixture? It always gave me something to be excited about.
Even now, I have an instant replay machine in my mind and am able to remember every moment and every play from games I watched or attended up to 50 years ago!
I even recall seeing a student carrying a stadium chair into the stands to which was attached a sign, “Ole Miss can kiss what sits on this!” and the giant Spuds MacKenzie inflatable dog set up by Budweiser outside the stadium before the Ohio State game in 1987. And there was the day pranksters with bolt-cutters released Mike IV from his cage, and he roamed freely on the campus until animal experts with tranquilizer darts returned him to captivity in 1981.
My favorite memory of all: LSU defeating Alabama four straight trips to Tuscaloosa: 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988.
Nowadays, I’m an LSU fan from afar, enjoying every opportunity to reconnect that I can.
Mainly I must now root for the LSU alums who grace the roster of our local NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Did you hear that, Leonard Fournette?) Oh, yes, I did have a photo op with then-LSU Coach Les Miles about eight years ago when he came to Jacksonville to visit his daughter, “Smacker,” who was a student at the Bolles School here at the time. It was a breathtaking moment, for sure!
I would publicly like to thank LSU football for providing me with these and so many other wonderful memories. When I’m finally laid to rest, I’m hoping somebody will realize the impact it had on my life and toss a few purple and gold flowers upon my grave.
And may my final words be those uttered so famously by Coach Orgeron at the conclusion of his every interview: “Go Tigers!”
— Mulhern lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida