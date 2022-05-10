Pennington Biomedical's first Senior Black American Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center, 6400 Perkins Road.
The free event will offer fun activities, both indoors and out, including chair exercise, trainer demonstrations, corn hole, gardening, and virtual reality. Experts will provide information and Q&A about dementia, fall prevention, cancer and cognitive impairment. There will also be free health screenings.
The speakers will include:
- Dr. Rani Whitfield, Family Medicine, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
- Dr. Jason Bridges, Urology, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
- Dr. Owen Carmichael, Clinical Sciences, Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Dr. Robert L. Newton Jr., Population and Public Health, Pennington Biomedical Research Center
“We wanted to give something back to the African American community that experiences high rates of chronic diseases compared to many other ethnic groups. The health fair is designed to show the community that Pennington cares about their health and is doing something about it. People can learn more about their health status, discover ways to prevent chronic diseases, ask questions of experts, and engage in enjoyable activities and food,” said Newton, associate professor and director of Pennington Biomedical’s Physical Activity & Ethnic Minority Health Lab.
Masks are required for indoor entry and encouraged outdoors. Pre-registration is recommended. For more information or to register, go to pbrc.edu/_uat/tim_test/sbahf/.
The event is sponsored by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Aetna.