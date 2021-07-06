Struggling to lose weight or to keep them off? Pennington Biomedical Research Center may have the answers you need.
Pennington is offering free online classes at pbrc.edu/training-and-education/community-health-resources/Research-Course-Library/.
“One of our goals is to solve the obesity crisis by 2040. To achieve that, we’ve got to put more of our science to work in our community, state and country and help provide the resources people need to lead healthy lives,” said Executive Director John Kirwan. “Our Division of Scientific Education created a library of short, easy-to-understand flashcard courses to bring our evidence-based research and health-related discoveries to everyone.”
One course is based on the Promoting Successful Weight Loss in Primary Care in Louisiana study. Health coaches and doctors set up treatment plans tailored to participants and their community culture and resources. The plans helped participants establish the skills needed for long-term weight-loss success, such as healthy eating habits.
The second course explains how a new drug called BAM15 could be a promising new treatment for obesity. BAM15 helps make mitochondria, the power plants of the cell, burn more energy. Although the drug has not been tested in people, the Pennington Biomedical course says there are other ways to get your mitochondria to burn more calories: eating healthy, moving more, limiting nighttime snacks and managing stress.
Casie Lindsly, research scientist for education programs and author of the courses, said the Division of Scientific Education plans to expand the library by adding a course every two months or so. Check the Research Course Library to find the latest courses.
The flashcard courses mark a first for Pennington Biomedical but continue the research center's mission to find the causes of and the solutions to chronic diseases.
“We are excited about these courses as they provide a new and fun way to share our scientific discoveries with the community,” Lindsly said.