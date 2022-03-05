- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Art Flow 2022 will open Thursday, March 10, in the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The a juried exhibition, featuring two- and three-dimensional art by Louisiana artists, will run through April 9. The annual exhibit will have 54 pieces by 30 artists, some of which also will be shown in the Gallery at the Manship Theatre and the Arts Council. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for a concert by Sona Jobarteh, Africa’s first female griot (a member of a class of traveling poets, musicians, and storytellers who maintain a tradition of oral history in parts of West Africa), at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. A Kora virtuoso and singer, Jobarteh creates a stirring blend of traditional Mande music, Afropop and rock while fronting her four-piece music ensemble. Tickets are $30-$60 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's next Candlelight Concert, "Queen of the Night," featuring a quartet of the symphony's musicians performing pieces from Mozart and Queen at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 30-31 in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Each concert is limited to only 50 tickets, and they sell fast. General admission seating will begin 30 minutes prior, and there will be no late seating. For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
- The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, will host Brownbag Wednesdays, focusing on talks on Farmers of St. Landry Parish, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30. The first program will be an exploration of the history, lifestyle and economy of local cultivators, followed by area residents about personal experiences on the farm. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email museum@cityofopelousas.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
Robin Miller
