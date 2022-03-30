Getting pregnant with twins is a surprise, but not a shock. Having a second set of twins is much more rare.
A third consecutive set of twins — less than 21 months after the first ones and after surgery designed to prevent pregnancy? For Courtney Spears, it’s otherworldly.
“I definitely look at this as it was meant to be,” said Spears, 30, of Baton Rouge. “This is God’s plan.”
When she is expected to deliver twin girls in late May, it will give her and her husband, Everett Jones, seven children, six of whom will be under 2 years old. It’s hard to calculate the odds of this happening, said Dr. Pamela Simmons, a high-risk pregnancy specialist at Woman’s Hospital who is consulting on Spears’ case.
Spears’ second twins are non-identical, which increases the likelihood of subsequent multiple births, and there are twins in her family. However, Spears has never taken fertility treatments, which increase the chances of multiple births.
But it’s the practical reality of so many twins in so short a period of time that amazes Simmons.
“How do you get six car seats in a vehicle?” Simmons said. “I’m a new mom as well, and just one runs me ragged. I can’t imagine doing this with six kids under the age of 2. The practicality of it all is just mind-blowing.
“I hope Baton Rouge and the surrounding area loves on her and dotes on her and gives her all the support, because they’re going to need it.”
Spears has a 5-year-old daughter, Emanie, and her identical twin boys, Curtis and Ethan, were born in September 2020. When she soon became pregnant and was told it was twins again, she thought her doctor was playing a prank on her.
“Unbelievable,” Spears said. “‘Nope. No way. Y’all are joking. Y’all pulled up that sonogram from last time. You’re tricking me.’”
Cassidy and Emery’s birth last July confirmed the sonogram was accurate. Deciding the family was large enough, Spears had her fallopian tubes removed after the girls’ birth. However, she already was pregnant with twins, which wasn’t discovered until after the procedure took place. Spears had been vaccinated against COVID-19, so her latest pregnancy gives credence to a National Institutes of Health study contradicting rumors that the vaccine causes infertility.
Spears said this pregnancy was meant to be.
“God picked me to be those kids’ mom, and he wanted them to come by two for whatever reason,” she said. “At the moment, I don’t know the reason. Maybe we’ll see in the future.”
Woman's Hospital does not keep records of how many twins have been born to the same mother associated with the hospital, but no one at Woman's knows of anyone who gave birth to three sets, said Caroline Isemann, the hospital's communications manager.
While having three sets of twins is unusual, it’s not historic. A Russian peasant wife, whose name is unknown, gave birth to 16 sets of twins before her death in 1770, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, which also reports that Barbara Zulu of Barberton, South Africa, had six sets of twins in a seven-year period in the late 20th century.
One thing Spears has going for her is that she’s accustomed to being around lots of children. She began working in daycare centers when she was 15, and now works for Head Start in East Baton Rouge Parish.
“The key to making this work is just enjoying your babies, pretty much,” she said. “Ninety percent of the time the house is a mess. I can clean the house spotless, and once I let them out to play, it’s back to a wreck. But we don’t mind at all because they have fun. They’re learning. They’re growing. To me, it’s about having fun and watching the kids do that.”