Baton Rouge General’s Arts in Medicine program, which brings creative activities to patients to inspire hope and promote healing, celebrated its 10th anniversary and new gallery opening Oct. 13.
At the event in the hospital's Bluebonnet Café, 78 pieces of art were on display, and first, second and third place winners were recognized. “View From a Bee” by Margaret Hawkins nabbed the top spot.
The John Bishop Jazz Trio and Broadmoor Baptist Quartet provided entertainment.
One of the art pieces, “Megan: Miracles and Masterpieces,” has a special connection to the Arts in Medicine program. The painting depicts a young woman in a hospital bed, paintbrush in hand. The image stuck with artist Anna Hingle, because the girl in the painting is her niece. In 2017, Megan Saffiotti went into sudden cardiac arrest at just 18 years old.
Lagniappe Woman's Club recognizes domestic violence awareness
The GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club held its monthly meeting Oct. 17 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Members wore purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Hostesses were Diane Blouin and Libby Fisackerly. The speaker was Scott Black, amateur bird photographer. Black showed a variety of bird photos he's taken at his home and other places around Baton Rouge and Louisiana, as well as in other states.
Civic Outreach chairman Sylvia Schwarzenbach collected items that members donated to Baton Rouge Soldiers' Outreach for its upcoming Christmas mail-out to active duty military personnel. Children's Advocacy chairman Gynne Klimavicz read a proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards commending and recognizing the General Federation of Women's Clubs on the milestone anniversary observance of Oct. 21-29 as GFWC Advocates for Children Week in Louisiana.