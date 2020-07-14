The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been at the forefront of the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Jonathan Lynch’s job is to make sure the CDC’s advice reaches you.
The 51-year-old Baton Rouge native is the CDC’s senior health communicator, which means it's his job to help the public understand what might otherwise be lost in scientific verbiage.
“At CDC, getting the language just right for the audience is very important,” Lynch said. “Over the last two decades, CDC has really embraced the need to use language that is appropriate for the audience. … I obsessively chew over language until it makes perfect sense to me. It turns out that approach makes it sensible for others as well.”
How he came by his way with words is not hard to understand.
His mom, Donna Lynch, wrote for The Morning Advocate in Baton Rouge, while his dad, Bill Lynch, was a reporter for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans. Bill Lynch later became Louisiana’s first inspector general.
After earning bachelor’s degrees in mathematics/economics and psychology at Emory University, Jonathan Lynch went to work for CNN, eventually becoming producer for the cable network’s medical news team. Along the way, he earned a master’s degree in business administration.
He joined the CDC in 2003, initially helping share information among epidemiologists and other public health officials. But as the CDC’s participation in emergencies kept rising, Lynch began working solely on emergency preparedness and response for the Emergency Risk Communication Branch.
Though neither a doctor nor researcher himself, Lynch has faced severe health issues such as chronic prostatitis, degenerative disc disease and neuropathic pain that have given him more exposure to health professionals than most people.
“It was a natural transition from being a medical journalist,” Lynch said. “Really though, it comes down to my medical issues. I have a mountain of ridiculous medical problems. My life is mostly a life-long struggle against physical pain and other health problems. So, working in health communication was a way for me to use my talents to fight back against the misery. I like knowing that I am helping others suffer less.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, Lynch said he mostly worked with emergency communicators and others with influence in public health emergencies. Once the coronavirus struck home, he has produced or supported webinars that have reached more than 1.3 million people. He also works with organizations like The Salvation Army and Operation Hope, who reach people less likely to tune into mainstream media.
Communicating and convincing, however, are not the same thing. Lynch said from what he’s seen on social media and discussion forums, he’s concerned that too many people don’t believe that social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are important.
“The progress we have seen against this pandemic is due to people being cautious,” Lynch said. “Baton Rouge is a football town, so it might make sense to put it in these terms. If you were playing football, would you take off your pads after the first quarter? No, of course not. Well, the COVID-19 game is not over yet.
“Yes, we saw a decline in new cases and deaths for a few weeks, but that does not mean it is time to throw caution to the wind. The only way to keep that progress is to stay vigilant. If you have mice in your house, do you stop laying traps after you have gotten most of them? No, you keep going until all of the mice are gone or they will multiply. It is like that. Also, if you work in a position where you could easily spread the illness to others, please wear a mask properly.”