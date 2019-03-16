Fish Fry fundraiser
WHAT: St. Aloysius Child Care Center's 25th annual fish fry
WHEN: Friday, March 22. Drive-through opens at 4 p.m., with eat-in service from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: St. Aloysius School Cafeteria/Parish Hall, 4001 Mimosa St.
COST: Lunch tickets are $8, available pre-order only. Orders of 10 or more can be delivered. Dinner tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
INFO/ORDERS: sacccfishfry.org
DETAILS: The fundraiser helps support the center. Trixie the Clown and Friends will offer face painting and balloon creations, and a DJ will play music in the parish hall. There also will be a 50/50 raffle with $5 tickets. The minimum cash payout to the winner is $2,500. The pot will grow as tickets are sold, with the total being split between the winner and SACCC. You need not be present to win.
Friendship Day
WHAT: Friendship Force of Baton Rouge will celebrate World Friendship Day
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24
WHERE: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd.
RSVP: Bob Duncan at mardigrasbob@hotmail.com
DETAILS: Discover the joys of making new friends through world travel. Bring a friend, wear clothing representing your favorite region of the world or bring a favorite dish to share.