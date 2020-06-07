Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority raised money for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on May 5 as part of Giving Tuesday, an international day of charitable giving and an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
On May 21, chapter members presented the food bank with a check for $1,813.71. This donation will help fight the impact the pandemic has had on senior citizens, children and low-income families.
Adrianne Williams is chairwoman of the Nu Gamma's Global Impact Committee, and Errin W. Gaines was the Giving Tuesday chairwoman. Jacqueline Nash Grant is chapter president.
Altrusa elects slate of officers, directors
The Altrusa International of Baton Rouge Club elected and installed officers and directors on May 28. Elected to a one-year term starting June 1 were Amy Drago, president; Marti Didier, vice president; Judy Stracener, secretary; Carol Davis, treasurer; and Carmel Streater and Cherryl Alford, directors.
Elected to the Altrusa Foundation board were Diane Bezdek, Patience Travasos, Davis, Alford, Streater, Didier and Drago.
Stracener initiated new member Kathryn Lee Streater, who was sponsored by Carmel Streater.
Jackie Robbins announced that the District Four Conference, originally scheduled for April in Baton Rouge, has been rescheduled for April 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. District Four includes Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Bezdek reported that the Foundation Board awarded $850 to the St. Vincent de Paul Society general fund and the dining room.
The Baton Rouge club was recognized by Altrusa International and awarded the Distinguished Club Award in April for its contributions during the past year, including over 1,250 service hours and financial assistance to those in need in the local community, to the District Four Board and to Altrusa International.
For more information, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Neighbors Foundation awards 15 scholarships
The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation has granted $50,000 to 15 graduating students in the greater Baton Rouge area. Recipients are: Mia-Miracle Craig, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, $20,000 (four-year scholarship); Alissa Clemmons, Central High, $5,000; Jaclyn Johnson, Baker High, $3,500; Bryce Hudson, Scotlandville High, $2,500; Emma Grace Spencer, Dunham School, $2,000; Tyler Clemmons, Port Allen High, $2,000; Parker Giering, Live Oak High, $2,000; Song Dam, Broadmoor High, $2,000; Me-Gann Adolfo, Lee Magnet High, $2,000; Avery Olinde, Walker High, $1,500; Mounina Abderrahmane, McKinley High, $1,500; Amaria Green, Southern University Lab, $1,500; Kassie Salling, Parkview Baptist, $1,500; Mya Alford, Woodlawn High, $1,500; Madison Miller, Denham Springs High, $1,500.
This is the third year of the Neighbors Way Scholarships, and the program has awarded a total of $95,000 thus far.
Junior League announces new board, management
The Junior League of Baton Rouge has announced its 2020-21 board of directors and executive management, whose roles began June 1. These women will lead an organization with 89 years of service to the Baton Rouge community.
Board members and officers are Norisha Kirts Glover, president; Tristi Charpentier, president-elect; Renee Trimble, chief financial officer; Sarah Schnauzer, director at large; Jessica O’Connor, director at large; Adrian Owen-Jones, long range planning chairwoman; Mimi Singer Lee, nominating chairwoman; Sophia Riley, policy governance; NeShana Bilbrew, recording secretary; Elizabeth Centanni, chief of staff; and Kristi Richard, director of strategic initiatives.
In addition to Charpentier, Lee and Bilbrew, executive management includes Robin Porter, annual planning chairman; Danielle Satawa, community vice president; Ashley Connolly, financial vice president; Michelle Smith, fund development vice president; Jessica Guinn Johnson, membership vice president; Grace Weber, marketing and communications vice president; Monique Scott-Spaulding, training and organizational development vice president; and Caty Steward, director of special projects
JLBR has donated to and volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, The Emerge Center, Woman’s Hospital Embracing Estuary exhibit and Knock Knock Children’s Museum, among others. It continues to provide trained volunteers in partnerships aimed at improving the health, education and cultural development of the Baton Rouge community. For more information about the JLBR, visit juniorleaguebr.org.
CAUW launches 'United We Feed'
As the Baton Rouge area begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Capital Area United Way has launched United We Feed, an initiative to bring nutritious and healthy foods to community members that are part of the working poor.
Hancock Whitney donated $30,000 to launch the initiative, and Capitol City Produce works to provide the boxes of produce that can feed a family of four for up to a week.
The program launched with a distribution to Capital Area United Way nonprofit partners in the 10-parish area on May 7, and two distributions occurred in Prairieville at Fellowship Church and in Donaldsonville at the Lemann Center on May 28. More distributions are coming.
In addition, Capital Area’s United Way’s Women United is partnering with The Life of a Single Mom to provide fresh produce to single moms and their families in the 10-parish area.
To have a distribution in your community, contact Edy Addison, edya@cauw.org.