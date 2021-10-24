The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 24 new members to its ranks at a ceremony Oct. 9 at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock.
The 2020 and 2021 inductees were simultaneously honored at this year’s event since the pandemic forced cancellation of last year's ceremony. The 2021 inductees and their parishes are Donald Aguillard, Lafayette Parish; John Andrus, Vermilion Parish; Charnel Bailey, Vernon Parish; Trishan Charles, St. Charles Parish; the late Russell Guarino, Lafayette Parish; JoAnn Hullum, Ascension Parish; Charlie Hymel, St. James Parish; Paul Jackson, Calcasieu Parish; Felix Landry Jr., St. James Parish; Harry Laws, West Baton Rouge Parish; Cathy Mouton, Iberia Parish; and Amie Skipper, Lincoln Parish.
The 2020 inductees are Linda Coates, Livingston Parish; Cathy Falcon, Lafayette Parish; Denise Hymel, St. James Parish; Traci Simon, Vermilion Parish; Melissa Echols, Lincoln Parish; John Broussard, Natchitoches Parish; Norris Grabert Jr., Iberia Parish; Jerry Whatley, Calcasieu Parish; Michelle Puissegur, Acadia Parish; Patti Rodrigue, St. John Parish; Camelia Soprano, St. Mary Parish; and Brian Spillman, West Feliciana Parish.
Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the work and sacrifices of the 24 honorees add up to thousands of years of service to Louisiana 4-H youth.
The Hall of Fame has inducted 256 members since it started in 2008.
Loupe inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
Denver T. Loupe, a former LSU AgCenter vice chancellor who was a tireless advocate for Louisiana youth, has been posthumously inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
Loupe was one of 16 inductees who were honored at a ceremony Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C. His daughter, Stephenie Teichman, accepted the award.
Loupe, who died in 2019 at 92, grew up on a sugar cane farm in Ascension Parish. He participated in the local 4-H club and, as a teenager, helped sell war bonds during World War II. He served in the U.S. Navy, attended LSU and worked as a high school teacher before taking a job an Extension agent in St. James Parish. Loupe later advanced to the role of statewide sugar cane specialist. After earning additional degrees, he was named plant science division leader.
From 1978 until his retirement in 1993, Loupe was vice chancellor of the LSU AgCenter and director of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, where he made 4-H a priority.
Among Loupe’s accomplishments are helping establish the Louisiana 4-H Foundation; ensuring there were at least two 4-H agents in every Louisiana parish; boosting funding for an array of programs for both 4-H youth and agents; spearheading renovations at Camp Grant Walker; and working with state education officials to make 4-H co-curricular.
Loupe was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame in 2010.
After retiring, Loupe and his wife established the Denver and Ferne Loupe Team Award, which the LSU AgCenter and College of Agriculture present annually to recognize outstanding team performance. The couple also funded a fellowship that supports extension agents who are working on doctoral degrees.
Symphony League hosts mother-daughter luncheon
The Baton Rouge Symphony League hosted a mother-daughter luncheon Oct. 10 at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Chaired by Michelle Shaffer and Nicole Wester, the luncheon introduced the newest members of the Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie, a service organization of young women who are sponsored by Baton Rouge Symphony League members.
During their four years in high school, the members each dedicate an average of 70 volunteer service hours benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group also promotes the league's mission of fostering music education through various projects.
Philemon Thomas SAR hears Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser spoke to the Gen. Philemon Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 23 at its annual Constitutional Banquet at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Nungesser said the Constitution must be defended against those who want to make significant changes to America. He also talked about the problems Louisianans are facing combating COVID and the effects of Hurricane Ida.
Guests included Zora Olsson, vice president general, National Society of DAR; James Schneider, Louisiana SAR president; Michael Dunlap, president, Louisiana Chapter of Children of the American Revolution; and Jackson Howard, national oration awardee.
PEO W hears Upbeat choir
The choir Upbeats sang a medley of folk and patriotic songs to PEO Chapter W Oct. 14 at Debbie Harris' home.
Plans were discussed for the fundraiser "Make It, Bake It, Take It" sale which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the River Community Church in Prairieville. Doors will open at 9 a.m. beginning with a raffle. Tickets will be available for a jambalaya luncheon prepared by Roberto's River Road Restaurant to be held at the end of the sale.
Lagniappe Women's Club learns about VIPS
Jenola Duke and Judy Breathly, with Volunteers in Public Schools, explained their organization's work in East Baton Rouge Parish when the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club met Oct. 18.
Members turned in orders to the Hemophilia Foundation for their poinsettia sale. The club will have a fundraiser at Harb's Oasis on Nov. 13 selling baked items, wreaths and crafts.
Prizes were awarded to Cathie Ryan in the scholarship raffle and to Libby Fisackerly in the wear-your-pin raffle.
Making a difference: Couple volunteers to speak for abused, neglected kids through Capital Area CASA
Women's Council holds virtual seminar
The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosted a virtual Women's Weekend Sept. 24-26.
Over 20 people registered to attend 23 individual sessions addressing women's health and wellness, finance, business, adulting and self-care. Monica Michelle served as committee chair with committee members Tana Boudreaux, Lois Folse and De'Van Perrilloux. Ariel Dixon is WCGBR president.
The Women's Council of Greater BR is committed to enhancing our community by connecting, promoting and empowering women. For information, visit wcgbr.org.
Shubert concert set for Oct. 28
Baritone Nickolas Fahrenkrug and pianist Eleonora Apostolidi will perform "Die Schöne Müllerin" by Franz Schubert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd.
The pair will present the complete song cycle — 20 songs based on poetry by Wilhelm Müller — composed by Schubert in 1823.