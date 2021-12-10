Though the bulk of the bonfires will be lit Christmas Eve along the banks of the Mississippi River in the River Parishes, Lutcher hosts a three-night soiree this weekend with a select number of blazes to get the season started.
The Festival of the Bonfires runs Friday to Sunday at Lutcher Recreation Park, 2601 La. 3193 (Lutcher Avenue) in St. James Parish.
In traditional Louisiana style, the festival features food, rides, music, pageants, contests and more. The holiday spice added to this brew includes Santa's Very Merry Forest (decorated by local groups), visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and reindeer, a bonfire competition divided by ages and family, and the nightly lighting of a special bonfire. Food and craft vendors will also be on hand with a variety of items.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
2 p.m. to midnight
3:45 p.m. Pick up gumbo for competition; 4 p.m. division judging; 5 p.m. finals for gumbo, potato salad, bread pudding
4 p.m. Music by Kaleb Olivier
6:15 p.m. Cook-off results
7 p.m. Bonfire lighting on levee, free bus shuttle; music by Nashville South
10 p.m. Music by KARMA
SATURDAY
8 a.m. to midnight
9 a.m. 4-H cookie contest; art contest; bonfire contest; children's pageant
11 a.m. Santa arrives
Noon Art show, bonfire contest, entertainment by Danielle's Dance Academy
1 p.m. Music by Peyton Falgoust
4 p.m. Teen/Miss pageant; introduction of visiting queens
6:30 p.m. Lighting of bonfire at festival grounds
6:45 p.m. Fireworks
7 p.m. Music by Contraflow
10 p.m. Music by the Molly Ringwalds
SUNDAY
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8:30 a.m. Kids run/walk
9 a.m. 5K run/walk
10 a.m. Car show
10:30 a.m. Announcement of winners for art, bonfire contest, scholarship
11 a.m. Santa arrives; children's entertainment with Gramercy Magnet School, Chanel Bell Choir/Cheerleaders, LaPlace Elementary School, Yvonne's Directions in Dance, Lutcher High School Atomic Marching Band, Varsity Cheerleaders and Purple Jazz/Periquettes
1 p.m. Music by Mike Broussard and Night Train
4 p.m. Music by Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition